Rock Bridge junior Socorro Rodriguez and Battle sophomore Natalie Shea advanced to the MSHSAA Class 2 girls wrestling championships after finishing in the top four at the District 2 meet Saturday in Wentzville.
Rodriguez (140 pounds) earned second after Holt’s Maria Slaughter pinned her in the first-place bout. The Rock Bridge junior earned all of the Bruins’ 22 points in the meet.
Shea (105) finished fourth after she was pinned in the third-place match. The Battle sophomore earned 11 the Spartans’ 24 total points.
The two athletes will compete in the state championship Feb. 24-25 at Mizzou Arena.
Rock Bridge girls hoops earns close win over Cardinal Ritter
Rock Bridge girls basketball edged Cardinal Ritter 41-36 in the Hall of Fame Classic at Tolton High School.
TDefense was a key factor throughout the game, with both teams putting the pressure on. It was the Bruins who took advantage early, with freshman Jayda Porter scoring 11 of her team’s first 15 points.
The Lions did not go down without a fight though, keeping it close through most of the first half by driving to the basket and taking advantage of scoring opportunities. However, the Bruins started cashing in on field goals and led 23-16 at halftime.
The Lions fought back to erase the seven-point deficit. They played a more aggressive game, continuing to penetrate Rock Bridge’s defense and making it more difficult for the the Bruins to score.
Cardinal Ritter briefly took the lead in the second half but could not overcome key shots knocked down by Rock Bridge.
The Bruins next host Smith-Cotton at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Tolton boys overcome deficit to beat Pembroke Hill
Facing a 10-point deficit with 6:30 remaining, Tolton boys basketball finished on a 19-5 run to stun Pembroke Hill with a 57-53 win in the Hall of Fame Classic at Tolton High School.
Senior center Evens Appolon made the go-ahead layup with 58 seconds left, while sophomore guard Exavier “Zay” Wilson and Appolon provided insurance with a pair of free throws each in the final minute.
Pembroke Hill had an opportunity to tie the game with two seconds left in the fourth quarter after senior guard Ben Miller II was fouled on a 3-point attempt. He missed two of his three free throws, guaranteeing Tolton’s comeback win.
The contest featured a rematch of last year’s Class 4 state quarterfinals and capped the day-long Hall of Fame Classic, hosted by Tolton.
The Trailblazers will next face St. Francis Borgia at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Kewpies dominate fourth quarter against Lafayette
Hickman boys basketball picked up an 84-65 win against St. Joseph Lafayette in St. Joseph.
The Kewpies (16-6, 3-1 Central Missouri Activities Conference) outscored the Fighting Irish 24-10 in the first quarter, but their lead shrank to seven over the next two quarters. But Hickman bounced back, scoring 30 points in the final quarter.
The Kewpies next face Rock Bridge at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home.
Hickman girls basketball defeats Nixa
The Kewpies took down Nixa 58-49 after racing to an early lead.
Midway through the first quarter, Hickman took a 12-5 lead. Despite a late push by the Eagles that brought the game within four points, the Kewpies completed the win.
Hickman next hosts Cardinal Ritter at 7 p.m. Monday.
Rock Bridge boys hoops falls in Hall of Fame Classic
Rock Bridge boys basketball lost 63-59 to New Madrid County Central in the Hall of Fame Classic at Tolton High School.
Neither team had a clear advantage throughout the game. Both the Bruins and the Eagles lived in the paint and scored their points driving to the basket. Not many shots were taken outside the post in the first half.
Bruins turnovers allowed the Eagles to score on breakaway opportunities, but Rock Bridge quickly adjusted, tightening up its offense while keeping the ball moving, which helped it to take a one-point lead into halftime.
Rock Bridge held a lead for most of the second half. It was more of the same for both teams, as they continued to find open looks in the paint.
With under a minute remaining and a tie score, the Eagles capitalized once again with an open look in the post. Up by two, they made a stop once Rock Bridge gained possession and the Bruins had no choice but to foul. New Madrid County Central made it a two-possession game with 11.6 seconds to go.
Rock Bridge next faces Hickman at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the road.
Tolton girls fall to Clopton
Tolton girls basketball dropped its Hall of Fame Classic matchup against Clopton 68-45 at Tolton High School.
Sophomore guard Jillian Aholt scored the game’s opening points for the Trailblazers, going coast-to-coast for a layup. The Hawks responded with a 9-5 run, establishing a lead they held the rest of the game.
The Trailblazers have lost four of their past five games. They will look to end that skid when they host Capital City at 7:30 p.m. Monday.