Tolton softball went 3-0 in the Rolla Tournament on Friday.
The Trailblazers opened the day with a 5-4 victory over Sullivan. Sophomore Madison Uptegrove and senior Bridget Bartlett powered the offense with two RBI each.
In its next game, Tolton came back to beat Cor Jesu 7-3. The Trailblazers trailed 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth, but exploded for six runs in the inning. Sophie Angel led the way with three hits — including a double and a triple — three RBI and two runs.
Tolton topped Neosho 7-4 in its final game. Kate Guinn went 3 for 3 and was the only Tolton player to have multiple hits.
Guinn pitched twice on the day, throwing five-inning complete games against Sullivan and Neosho.
With four hits, Uptegrove reached 42 hits on the season, setting Tolton’s single-season hits record.
The Trailblazers play two games Saturday in the final day of the Rolla Tournament.
Hickman soccer wins in shutout over William Chrisman
Hickman won its first match of the Rock Bridge Invitational 2-0 against William Chrisman.
Senior Ilhan Dervisevic and junior Leif Kammer scored for the Kewpies. It was the Kewpies' eighth shutout this year, improving to 12-1-1.
Hickman's second match of the tournament is at 9 am Saturday at Rock Bridge.