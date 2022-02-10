Just over two weeks out from the MSHSAA boys basketball district tournament, coach Jeremy Osborne thinks there’s room for Tolton boys basketball to grow.
The fourth-ranked Class 4 team in the state boasts a 16-6 record with five wins over teams that qualified for last year’s state tournament. Osborne’s team only has three losses against in-state competition, but even still, Tolton’s coach believes there’s still work to be done.
“We’re looking for continuous improvement,” Osborne said. “I don’t know if there’s ever a point that we get to where we say we’ve arrived but I do think that daily progression is the important thing.”
Tolton will face one of the state tournament contenders it has beaten already this season — the reigning Class 5 champions Cardinal Ritter — on Friday in St. Louis.
When the schools met Jan. 7, the Trailblazers defended their home court in dominant fashion with a 68-53 triumph. In that contest, Cardinal Ritter missed the presence of guard Kristian Davis, who averages 7.7 points per game.
The Lions’ stars of the show are Braxton Stacker and Robert Lewis. Both score more than 15 points per game and shoot at higher than a 50% clip. Lewis stands out as the team’s primary offensive weapon, as the 6-foot-8 averages 21.9 points on a 76% field goal percentage.
Stacker, a Murray State commit, and Lewis, a Missouri Mr. Basketball contender, both had great individual games when the teams met over a month ago. The duo linked up for 44 points, with Lewis contributing 29 points on 12-18 shooting. Behind the two stars, though, no Lion surpassed four points.
“Defensively, we were pretty good that night and we rebounded pretty well,” Osborne said. “Anytime you can hold a team like that to 53 points, you’ve probably done something well defensively.”
Tolton’s opponent Saturday, Confluence Prep, never had an opportunity to prove its worth in the postseason last year. After entering the Class 4 District 3 tournament as the top seed, COVID-19 issues in the program forced a forfeit after a seven-game winning streak to close the campaign.
The balanced Titans roster stayed largely intact between the seasons and improved on the scoring front. Trasean White puts up 24.3 points per game to go along with Jamod Robinson and Bryant Moore also averaging more than 14 points to put the team at No. 2 in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s small school rankings.
When comparing the two schools, Osborne noted that Confluence Prep relies heavily on the 3-pointer, as White has shot 48.8% on 129 attempts from beyond the arc, while also applying heavy defensive pressure.
“I think shutting their back court down and forcing them into tough looks is going to be the key,” Osborne said. ”They have some really good guards that can really shoot it and create for others, so I think that’s going to be a point of emphasis for us.”
Friday’s matchup against Cardinal Ritter will tipoff at 7 p.m. at Cardinal Ritter, while Tolton’s matchup against Confluence Prep is the finale to Saturday’s Missouri Hall of Fame Classic Basketball Shootout event and starts at 8:30 p.m. The Trailblazers’ girls basketball team will face Steelville in the prior matchup at 7 p.m.