It’s Tuesday afternoon in the week leading up to the Class 4 Final Four, one of the biggest weeks in the young history of Tolton boys basketball. If all goes well in Springfield, the ’Blazers will have a second boys basketball state trophy in its cabinet.
But at this moment in time, basketball isn’t on coach Jeremy Osborne’s mind. He’s at a rolling desk near the entrance of the Tolton gymnasium after practice taking tests on his Dell laptop, outfitted as usual in his Puma attire. He’s trying his fastest to get through the questions so he can tend to his 4-year-old son, Langston, who is in dire need of a Gatorade and a snack.
Osborne isn’t taking a test of much real-life importance, but it is a true representation of his real life.
Tolton’s coach was not aware of what the Enneagram or Myers-Briggs tests were leading into his state championship prep week. But Tuesday, he became well-acquainted with the two popular personality tests in an effort to get to the bottom of who Osborne is as a father of three, husband, educator and an eighth-year coach of one of the top basketball programs in Missouri.
MYERS-BRIGGS: ISFJ — A — The Defender
Osborne most identifies as the ISFJ personality type, according to the 16 Personalities website that administers the Myers-Briggs personality test. The four-letter summation represents that Tolton’s coach is Introverted, Observant, Feeling and Judging.
According to the 16 Personalities website, “These people tend to be warm and unassuming in their own steady way. They’re efficient and responsible, giving careful attention to practical details in their daily lives.” The test puts Osborne in the same personality types as Vito Corleone, Captain America, Vin Diesel and Beyoncé.
The description of The Defender accurately plays into Osborne’s coaching style that’s both visible on the sidelines and in the finer aspects of his life that aren’t as front-facing at practices, in the classroom or at home.
His coaching style isn’t like that of Bobby Knight, where commanding attention through yelling is the modus operandi. While Osborne isn’t far from arguing with the officials during games, the frequency that he’ll raise his voice with a player is low.
“He’s a quiet guy, but once you get to know him, it becomes more open with his thoughts and you kind of see how it ticks and what he’s thinking,” said a Tolton assistant, who couldn’t be named because of diocese rules. “He’s a little bit more cerebral in his thought process. Previous coaches I’ve worked with have been just say it out loud whereas Jeremy thinks about it, he processes it.”
Osborne’s proclivity to analyzing calmly and quietly feeds into the Observant conclusion drawn from the Myers-Briggs test. He also delegates the observing to his assistants Victor and Gary Link, who doubles at Tolton’s athletic director in order to view run-throughs from different angles during practice. Link will stand on one sideline while Osborne and Victor take their post across the court.
Another aspect of observance that feeds into the Trailblazers’ team culture is Osborne’s willingness to listen to his staff and coaches. While Osborne’s decision is ultimately the final one, every member on the team has a respected input and knows something that he doesn’t.
“What I love about Jeremy is he’ll take suggestions from everyone from the 11th or 12th man on the team to the assistant coach on the team to the best player on the team,” Link said.
On the inverse, Osborne also trusts the members of his team to make decisions for themselves. Link is the head coach of Tolton’s freshman and junior varsity teams, and when it comes to personnel or coaching matters, Osborne is the one who is making the suggestions to Link, who has the autonomy to coach without Osborne hovering over like a helicopter.
The freedom trickles down from the coaching staff to on the court, where the players are allowed to take information from film sessions throughout the week into the games and let instincts take over.
“A really good, really creative basketball player just has to react,” Link said. “By giving them the freedom on the offensive end, he’s allowing them to to let their physical skills shine and react in the scope of the game. And if you watch us play, you know we’re a very, very unselfish basketball team. We give up the good the good shots for a great shot and we make the extra pass, and that’s the testament to being a real team.”
Osborne displays balance and tact in game-time scenarios, allowing the players to be themselves while also making adjustments on the fly to set his team on a good path.
Izaak Porter recalled one instant earlier this year at the Machen’s Great 8 Classic where Osborne’s keen eye allowed Tolton to adjust and have more success. In the Trailblazers’ Dec. 28 matchup against Blair Oaks, Osborne noticed an area where Tolton could capitalize on Quinn Kusgen’s ballhandling on the first possession of the game. Osborne immediately called a timeout to give some advice to James Lee on defense.
“He was like, ‘James, every time Quinn does one move, he leaves it there for a little bit and you can steal it,’” Porter said. “I remember the next four plays, James goes in and gets a back tap that led to eight points in a very short span of time.”
That’s where Osborne’s Feeling and Judging traits come into play with a natural sense of the game, but the feeling extends far beyond his ability as a coach.
One of the statements that Osborne completely agreed with on the Myers-Briggs test read, “You find it easy to empathize with a person whose experiences are very different from yours.” Another that he completely disagreed with read, “You often have a hard time understanding other people’s feelings.”
Having coached within the Tolton program for 10 years with eight of them in the head coaching role, Osborne has had an established relationship with all of his players for the entire time they’ve attended Tolton, with some of the relationships extending beyond that.
Izaak and Jevon Porter have known Osborne from back when their brothers were on the court in the mid-2010s, and he would always take time to talk to the younger Porters when they were in elementary school.
“I would say, ‘Hey’ or, ‘What’s up’ to him after games sometimes, but we never really had a real conversation until when I went to one of the little Tolton camps summer of freshman year,” Jevon Porter said. “Maybe our relationship developed quicker because I had three brothers in the past that came here, but now he’s someone I look up to.”
Osborne scored 61% on the Feeling trait, and his ability to walk the line between friend, mentor, coach and teacher gives the test credence. The ’Blazers know that he is both the man in charge but also feel comfortable enough to visit him during a free period to talk about non-basketball topics in their lives.
“I think that they look at him probably is more like an older brother, and that’s a great relationship,” Link said. “But there’s no doubt in their minds when push comes to shove and we’re in the middle of a tough situation in the game and he’s calling out a play, they will run the play. It’s Jeremy Osborne’s program. He’s earned that right and the players know he’s earned that right.”
That bond between Osborne and his players has allowed them to open up and become comfortable with him. The team has ventured over to the Osborne house to celebrate his birthday and Thanksgiving in the past, and seeing Langston, his two daughters Landri and Leighton and his wife, Brittany, around the program have added to the team’s family atmosphere.
“Jeremy spends times with with his own kids, not just the players but his kids show up to practice and his kids ride the bus back back from a game every now and then,” a Tolton assistant coach said. “His family is very important to him, and he doesn’t just say that. He demonstrates that by going to his daughter’s volleyball game on a Saturday before practice starts, and those aspects are very complimentary of him because he’s being responsible for and taking care of his his his own.”
Osborne admittedly isn’t the most sentimental guy, but he shows his care for people through his availability to everyone.
When Langston stops by practice, he has the chance to say hi to his dad and Osborne makes time for him in the midst of a busy time. During the school day, players get the same availability and often visit their coach during his free periods.
ENNEAGRAM: 3-wing-2
One of the biggest memories Izaak Porter has of his coach comes from his time watching his brothers perform at Tolton. During Michael Porter Jr. and Jontay Porter’s final season in Columbia, the ’Blazers faced Helias in the Machen’s Great 8 Shootout. Tolton won on a buzzer-beater 3 from Porter Jr. to keep the in-state winning streak alive.
After the contest, Izaak Porter found Osborne walking outside the locker room carrying a baby carriage containing Langston behind his back. Izaak Porter asked why he was walking with Langston behind him, only to find out the coach jumped so high his pants ripped.
While Osborne is an introvert on the Myers-Briggs test, that doesn’t dull his passion for the sport and seeing other people succeed, fitting of his Enneagram type as a 3-wing-2 Enneagram type. With this type, Osborne can be classified as The Enchanter, with traits of The Achiever as a 3 and The Helper as the 2. Izaak Porter thinks that The Enchanter label fits the bill for Osborne’s likability.
“Coach O’s a very charismatic guy, so there’s never really a dull moment,” Izaak Porter said. “He’s always cracking a joke or doing something funny.”
The only difference between Osborne and many 3-wing-2s is that while he seeks achievement, it’s not personal achievement that he seeks. Rather, Osborne is content with helping people such as his team, classes and family.
If there are opportunities for Osborne to help out his team, he’s there. Whether it’s stepping onto the court to take the place of anyone from one of the guards to 6-foot-11 Jevon Porter or 6-foot-9 Evens Appolon or having his office open at anytime, he’s not afraid to be involved personally in his team’s success.
“There’s not a lot of coaches that will cross that barrier to do stuff like that,” Tahki Chievous said. “When you have a coach that’s down in the trenches with you, it just really shows how into the program he is and he’s invested in what we’re doing on the court.”
Even though Osborne coaches “with no ego” according to Link, he’s still a competitor at heart. During water breaks, he’ll shoot around with the team and will even enter into competitions with the players.
Sometimes after practice, some of the ’Blazers will stick around and play a game called 48, where the objective is to hit as many 3-pointers in a row as possible and there are different spots lined out where each team needs to hit a shot. On one occasion, Izaak Porter was teamed up with Osborne against Jevon Porter and Justin Boyer. Izaak Porter had an off day from downtown and left it up to his coach to buoy the team.
“We were down like 12 to 64 and we had to get above 64 to win the game,” Izaak Porter said. “Coach O caught fire and it was down to the last shot of the game, so we all put $10 on that shot and it barely caught the rim.”
While Osborne can be competitive in fun games with his players, the ultimate drive to succeed comes in coaching his team to deep state tournament runs. This year’s team has gone the furthest since Tolton’s lone state championship run.
He’s helped his team get this far, a testament his Enneagram Type 2 with the hours of film he analyzes and picks apart with his assistants to help his teams be as prepared as possible. His dedication to film has transferred over to his players, who will spend the bus rides back from games going over film for the next opponent.
Now, he will have the chance to fulfill the Enneagram Type 3 by grabbing the ultimate achievement in MSHSAA Class 4 basketball — a state title.