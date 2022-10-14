While Tolton improved to 6-2 with a forfeit win Friday, five of the six teams in Class 2 District 2 did their part to keep pace in the race for better seeding.
Class 2 No. 1 Blair Oaks remained undefeated with a 55-0 home rout of Hallsville. The Falcons (8-0) have outscored their opponents 445-110 this season and lead the district with 54.48 playoff points.
Hermann (7-1) is second in seeding race with 49.75 points. The Bearcats held on for a 26-19 home win over Pacific, a Class 4 team.
Despite its 4-4 record, St. Francis Borgia is third in the district with 41.41 playoff points. The Knights blasted Fredricktown 51-13 at home.
Tolton is fifth in the seeding race with 38.01 points, right behind North Callaway (39.07). The Thunderbirds (6-2) held on for a 42-38 home win over Montgomery County.
California picked up its third win of the season, a 61-21 home rout of Eldon. The Pintos have 33.95 playoff points.
Winless Cuba has just 20.75 playoff points after falling to Winfield/Elsberry 34-12.