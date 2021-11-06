Saturday’s 5-kilometers run at Gans Creek Cross Country Course could not have gone more perfect for Tolton girls cross country , as the Trailblazers won the Class 3 state championship with a cumulative total of 91 points.
“It just feels awesome,” Tolton freshman runner Elyse Wilmes said. “Especially doing this as a team. It just feels great.”
Tolton gets its first title in program history, redeeming its 2020 outing, and finishing on the podium for the third time in four seasons.
“We’ve worked so hard for that,” Tolton coach Jared Wilmes said.
The race turned out to be particularly special for the Wilmes family, with Elyse finishing first individually with a time of 18 minutes, 28.2 seconds.
Elyse led the entire race and won it by more than 20 seconds over second-placed Lilian Jackson. The freshman found herself with nobody around her from 1,000. She had a 5.2 seconds lead at the 2K marker.
Fellow freshman teammate Madison Taylor finished fourth with a time of 19:04.3, just two seconds off the third-placed Eldon’s Zoe Martonfi.
“I thought Madison, being fourth overall, did an amazing job,” Jared Wilmes said. “She really came up big.”
Tolton’s Olivia Andrews finished 27th overall, good enough for 14th in the team race.
With second-placed St. Charles West having its top-four runners finish in the top 25, and third-placed Lutheran South getting all of its scoring runners in the top 40, the state title came down to Tolton’s fourth and fifth runners.
Senior Lainey Maddix and sophomore Jillian Andrews answered the call. Despite dropping spots earlier in the race, the two bounced back, gaining 13 spots in the final 1,000 meters to finish 32nd and 40th, respectively, in the team score. Sarah Steevens finished sixth for the Trailblazers with a 44th-place finish.
Tied at 113 points through their top-5 runners, St. Charles West and Lutheran South had to use their sixth runners to break the tie. Abigail Loftus’ 67th-place finish proved good enough for St. Charles West to edge out Lutheran South.
Southern Boone finished fourth with 138 points.
On the boys side, the state title came down to Southern Boone’s Connor Burns and El Dorado Springs’ Daelen Ackley. With both runners neck and neck through the first four kilometers, it came down to the final stretch.
Burns pulled through, beating Ackley for the second time this season in the process, to take home the Class 3 title with a time of 15:13.5. Ackley finished second in 15:36.2.
“The goal really for the day was to win,” said Burns, the son of Missouri cross country coach Marc Burns. “I’m glad I accomplished that, I definitely would have liked to run faster but today wasn’t the best day to do that. I’ll take what I can get.
“I was just kind of hanging in there. I knew we were both hurting. … I thought we would go faster but the race played out how it did, so I can’t really complain.”
This was the final meeting between the two at the high school level in Missouri. Ackely, who won last year’s state title over Burns, has verbally committed to Notre Dame for next season. However, the two could still race each other in a couple of weeks at the Foot Locker regionals in Kenosha, Wisconsin, or another meet in the postseason.
In the team category, Tolton finished fourth with 173 points. Herculaneum took first with 95, Maryville second with 122 and East Newton third with 127.
For the Trailblazers, Garrett Wilmes finished 12th overall and ninth in the team score. John Glaude (28) and Luke Knollmeyer (30) gave Tolton top-30 finishes, too.
“On the boys side, we really had some kids step up that I think earlier in the year didn’t think they’re going to be there,” Jared Wilmes said. “They really stepped up and had tremendous performances.”