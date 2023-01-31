Wilson's career night muscles Tolton boys basketball past St. Mary's

Exavier "Zay" Wilson picked off a St. Mary's pass, flew down the court and threw down a thunderous one-handed dunk in front of a packed student section as Tolton took down Archdiocesan Athletic Association foe St. Mary's 95-74 Tuesday night.
"I was already thinking out (dunking) as soon as I stole the ball," Wilson said.
The sophomore guard tallied a team-high 30 points to lead a high-octane Trailblazers' offense. Tolton scored a season high in points, eclipsing a 78-point outing against Duchesne on Jan. 24.
"(St. Mary's) tried to speed (Wilson) up, but that's actually a strength of his," Tolton boys basketball coach Jeremy Osborne said. "He was able to get to the paint, he was able to capitalize on multiple opportunities and he finishes as well as anybody around the rim."
Wilson's effort stood out on a balanced Trailblazers' offense, which featured five different players with at least nine points. Seniors James Lee, Izaak Porter and Evens Appolon led this secondary push scoring 17, 15 and 12 points respectively.
Tolton (14-6) improved to 5-0 in AAA Conference play in the victory, handing the St. Mary's Dragons (10-11) their third conference defeat of the season. The Trailblazers have won 11 of their last 13 games after losing four of their first seven.
The victory did not come without adversity, however, as St. Mary's sophomore guard Zyree Collins, the AAA Conference leading scorer at 25.7 points per game, put together a career-high 40-point performance. Collins featured an ability to make shots throughout the court connecting on a pair of 3-pointers and adding several layups . He tallied 20 first half points to put St. Mary's within eight points of Tolton at halftime.
"(Collins) is a Division I talent that can score the ball in multiple ways," Osborne said. "He's a tough, tough matchup."
Despite the final score, St. Mary's looked poised to start the game, taking an early 8-5 advantage behind Collins.
That tune continued throughout the first half, as the Dragons took a 32-31 lead midway through the second quarter before Porter gave Tolton the lead with a tip-in.
Physicality played a key role throughout the contest as the two teams combined for 38 fouls and 51 free throws.
Tolton went 19-of-24 from the charity stripe and St. Mary's made 22-of-27 attempts. Collins, the younger brother of St. Louis Billikens point guard Yuri Collins, went a perfect 12-of-12 from the line.
Tolton out-scored the Dragons 49-36 over the final two quarters behind balanced scoring, a key to its season-long success.
"We got a team full of guys that can go for double digits, but also we got a team full of guys that are willing to help the next guy get to double digits, so that's the best part about it," Osborne said.
Tolton will travel to face Cardinal Ritter (15-3) for another conference matchup at 6 p.m. Friday in St. Louis.