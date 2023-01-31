 Skip to main content
Wilson's career night muscles Tolton boys basketball past St. Mary's

Exavier "Zay" Wilson picked off a St. Mary's pass, flew down the court and threw down a thunderous one-handed dunk in front of a packed student section as Tolton took down  Archdiocesan Athletic Association foe St. Mary's 95-74 Tuesday night. 

"I was already thinking out (dunking) as soon as I stole the ball," Wilson said.

Tolton’s Evens Appolon (15) goes for a rebound against St. Mary’s Zyree Collins

Tolton’s Evens Appolon (15) goes for a rebound against St. Mary’s Zyree Collins (21) on Tuesday in Columbia. The Trailblazers won 95-74.
Tolton and St. Mary’s huddle for a timeout

Tolton and St. Mary’s huddle during a timeout Tuesday in Columbia. The Trailblazers won 95-74 to push their winning streak to four.
Tolton’s James Lee (1) gets a hand up from his teammates during a game

Tolton’s James Lee, right, is helped out by teammates against St. Mary’s on Tuesday in Columbia. Lee scored 17 points in a 95-74 win over the Dragons.
