After more than a year's absence because of illness, Father Mike Coleman made a triumphant return to his beloved Tolton Catholic High School sidelines Friday night.
He did not leave disappointed.
The school's chaplain watched his Trailblazers defeat Sweet Springs 35-20 in a game that seemed closer than the final score suggested.
Tolton posted a strong first half, only to be outplayed and outscored for most of the second. Only in the final minutes did a run by senior running back Braden Willmeth ice the game.
Coleman clearly felt at home.
Coleman missed the 2020 season as he struggled to regain strength after cancer surgery and treatment. At the same time, his Blazers had struggles of their own. The undermanned squad, with only 19 players, finished the 2020 season with just one win against seven losses.
On Friday night, a reimagined 'Blazers team with 37 players broke through a blue banner, running onto the field with anticipation.
The 'Blazers scored early and easily, opening the game with a 6-yard touchdown run by Willmeth. That lead was immediately erased by a kickoff return for a touchdown by Sweet Springs senior Noah Fogarty. The Trailblazers continued their strong offensive display, finishing out the first quarter with a touchdown by Landon Block. The 'Blazers cruised comfortably into halftime with a 29-6 lead.
After emerging from the locker room after halftime, it quickly became clear that the heat was blunting the Trailblazers' sharpness. Stoppages to address heat-induced muscle cramps slowed the pace of the game, and the Tolton offense faltered as the third quarter wore on.
In contrast, Sweet Springs found an offensive groove as the game wound down. A wayward Trailblazers snap that flew over quarterback Jonah Lybeck-Brown's head and out of the end zone resulted in a safety for the Greyhounds at the end of the third quarter, providing a spark.
Sweet Springs running back Matt Eckhoff, a senior, tightened the game to 15 points after running in for a touchdown in the red zone with less than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Eckhoff scared Tolton fans further when he scored yet again with 6:24 remaining, narrowing the Greyhounds' deficit to nine.
The game was slipping away; the 'Blazers needed to finish what they started.
So with less than three minutes remaining, Willmeth sealed the Blazers' victory with a clutch touchdown.
It was just the ending Coleman was looking for.
"There's no place I'd rather be than watching the Friday night lights," he said with a joyful smile.