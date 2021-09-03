California (2-0) put on a clinic this Friday to defeat Fulton (0-2) and capture a 47-21 victory on its home field.
Fulton came out with a bang, stonewalling the Pintos on their opening drive and scoring first with 7:49 in the first. California soon answered to even it at 7 apiece. Although the game remained close throughout the first quarter, this would be short-lived.
Pintos Senior quarterback Calen Kruger clearly had other plans. Leading the charge on offense, Kruger spearheaded a 21-point second quarter to head to the break ahead 28-13. This included a 98-yard score, where Kruger connected with Ayden Bryant.
Despite Fulton's best efforts to regain momentum after blocking a field goal to end the half, the second proved to be largely the same story as the first. California kept the pressure on, with senior Enoch Dunnaway taking over and punching in two touchdowns.
Kruger put the final nail in the coffin in the fourth quarter, when he rushed for a 2-yard touchdown with just over three minutes remaining. The California signal-caller finished with five total touchdowns.
California coach Seth Womack praised his team for staying the course through Fulton's fast start in the second:
"(We) focused in on what we do....Play sound defense and run the ball," he said."
California looks to ride the big win into next week, where it'll lock up against Blair Oaks (2-0), a team that's outscored its previous two opponents 102-22. Fulton will look to bounce back as it heads home to face Richmond.