Mexico's strong defensive performance wasn't enough to overcome a motivated Kirksville team Friday. The Tigers defended home turf 28-14 on homecoming night.
Mexico had two interceptions and a fumble recovery, which helped keep the game close deep into the second half. Anthony Shivers helped lead the Bulldogs defense, intercepting a ball in Kirksville’s end zone and returning it for a 105-yard touchdown, putting Mexico within seven points midway through the second quarter.
However, Kirksville quarterback Isaac Danielson overcame his error with a rushing TD late in the fourth quarter that put the Tigers up 28-14, a lead which held until the end of the game. Danielson also had two passing TDs.
Despite the turnovers, Mexico head coach Steve Haag said there’s still a lot of room for improvement.
“We didn’t tackle very well tonight,” Haag said. “That’s our fault, we shied away from it tonight. But we’ll be working on that this week.”
Kirksville (4-3) will travel to Fulton next week, while Mexico (5-2) will host Moberly.