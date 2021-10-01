The 131st Highway 54 Bowl was neck and neck before Mexico found its footing in the run game to win Fulton 35-14.
The first quarter ended scoreless, but Hornets quarterback Dustin Hagens connected with receiver Walker Gohring for a fourth-down touchdown in the second. Just before half, Bulldog Michael White squeezed in a 1-yard TD.
"We had to grind to score before the half," Mexico head coach Steve Haag said. "We played really well in the second half when our running game took over."
The Bulldogs went on to score four more rushing TDs in the second half. White grabbed his second, and junior Anthony Shivers punched in two from more than 30 yards out.
Mexico junior Andrew Runge closed out the scoring with a 60-yard interception return, topped off by a short rushing TD.
Fulton's loss was not without positives for its coach Dana Chambers Jr.
"We played fundamentally sound defense," Chambers said. "Hagens and Gohring are hot right now and found each other when we needed it."
The Bulldogs (5-1) head to Kirksville next Friday; the Hornets (0-5) travel to Marshall.