Fulton will be glad to see the back of Hannibal and Aneyas Williams.
The Pirates rolled over the Hornets for a 48-0 win Friday in Fulton. By halftime, Hannibal had scored 42 of those points. Williams had already scored four times.
But he didn't get the first — that came from running back Markahl Humphrey, who got the Pirates on the board four minutes into the game.
Then it was the Williams show.
The star running back, who has offers from Missouri, Alabama and Auburn, among others, rushed into the end zone twice before the end of the quarter, one on either end of Humphrey's second score of the game.
Williams repeated the feat in the second quarter, grabbing a receiving touchdown with a little more than a minute remaining in the half to add to his three rushing scores.
Cody Culp rounded out the scoring with a touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Hannibal (2-2) next face Mexico at 7 p.m. Friday in Hannibal. Fulton (0-4) is set to play Moberly in Fulton.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
