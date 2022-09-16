Fulton will be glad to see the back of Hannibal and Aneyas Williams.

The Pirates rolled over the Hornets for a 48-0 win Friday in Fulton. By halftime, Hannibal had scored 42 of those points. Williams had already scored four times.

Fulton wasn't able to stay in it versus Hannibal as they lost 48-0.. They had chances, including a fumble recovery in the red zone, and a drive that came just short. Aneyas Williams got it done once again with a leaping touchdown in the back of the end zone.
