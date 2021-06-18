Monday night’s city council meeting will have a resolution that authorizes the use of $15,000 a year for the next three years for the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
The money will come from the Tourist Development Funds and will go to events such as the Norm Stewart Classic, Small College Basketball Showcase and the Missouri Basketball Coaches Clinic.
The first of these events will be the Small College Basketball Showcase which will take place June 24-26 at Columbia Fieldhouse. More than 300 high school basketball players will compete in front of college basketball coaches from across the country. Division 1, Division 2 , NAIA and junior college coaches have been invited from eight surrounding states for the event according to the MBCA website.
The Norm Stewart Classic is going to return in 2021 as well. What started with seven teams in 2009 will feature 48 boys and girls basketball teams from across Missouri and surrounding states. There will be 24 games played over the course of two days at Mizzou Arena, which will be broadcast on ESPNU and ESPN3, providing national exposure for the region.
The Missouri Basketball Coaches clinic will take place in September at the University of Missouri. The event sees coaches travel to Columbia to learn coaching trends from the brightest minds in the sport.
The Sports Commission voted to recommend $15,000 for all three events for three years. The CVB Advisory Board approved the recommendation at the June 7 meeting.