Get to know Goolsby, Battle's star quarterback and Spartan to the core

Justin Goolsby is a fairly accomplished individual at just 18 years old.

The Battle quarterback is an all-district and all-conference performer in football, holds the Battle records for touchdowns and yards in a game and is all-district and all-conference in basketball. He won a football national championship in middle school and owns a trophy case that most athletes would envy.

Justin Goolsby stands outside of his trophy room

Justin Goolsby stands outside of his trophy room Oct. 2 in Columbia. Goolsby has played on a number of different basketball and football teams in his athletic career, facing off against some of the most talented teams in the country in both sports.
Justin Goolsby chats with students

Justin Goolsby chats with students from a Battle Elementary School kindergarten class on a field trip to Peach Tree Farms on Thursday in Boonville. Goolsby is a “Battle Buddy,” a high school-elementary mentor that provides support for students in the classroom.
Justin Goolsby referees a COMO TNT Fall League basketball game

Justin Goolsby referees a COMO TNT Fall League basketball game Oct. 2 at Battle in Columbia. Goolsby’s father, Tyree, founded COMO TNT in 2015 to help provide higher-level competition for Justin and basketball and life coaching for underprivileged students. Justin referees youth games as a way to give back to the program that started him off in basketball.
Justin Goolsby walks through Battle High School

Justin Goolsby walks through Battle High School prior to Battle’s game against Rock Bridge on Oct. 7 at Battle in Columbia. Goolsby has received offers to play football in college from Lincoln University, Culver-Stockton College and William Jewell College.
diptych.jpg

LEFT: Justin Goolsby wraps his wrists with pink tape for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the weight room of Battle High School on Oct. 7 in Columbia. Goolsby was responsible for five touchdowns in Battle’s game the week before against Smith-Cotton.

RIGHT: Justin Goolsby helps Battle Elementary School kindergartener Karson Nelson, 5, put on his glove Thursday in Boonville. Goolsby was paired with Nelson for a field trip to Peach Tree Farms, which they spent picking pumpkins, feeding farm animals and going on a hay bale ride.
Justin Goolsby shovels dried corn with his hands

Justin Goolsby shovels dried corn with his hands on top of Karson Nelsen, 5, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Peach Tree Farms in Boonville. Aside from being a "Battle Buddy," Goolsby sometimes helps local elementary schools that are understaffed by working as a teacher's assistant.
Justin Goolsby points out a flock of ducks

Justin Goolsby points out a flock of ducks to Karson Nelsen, 5, during Battle Elementary's field trip to Peach Tree Farms on Thursday in Boonville. Goolsby helps out as a “Battle Buddy” in the kindergarten class every other week.
Justin Goolsby pulls teammate Jayden Donnelly aside

Justin Goolsby, right, pulls teammate Jayden Donnelly aside after a dropped pass in the first quarter of Battle’s game against Rock Bridge Oct. 7 at Battle High School in Columbia. Battle lost to Rock Bridge 48-35. This was Goolsby's last home game of his high school career.
  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

