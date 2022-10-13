Get to know Goolsby, Battle's star quarterback and Spartan to the core

Justin Goolsby is a fairly accomplished individual at just 18 years old.
The Battle quarterback is an all-district and all-conference performer in football, holds the Battle records for touchdowns and yards in a game and is all-district and all-conference in basketball. He won a football national championship in middle school and owns a trophy case that most athletes would envy.
Oh, and he is an A/B Honor Roll student.
But to Goolsby and his family, none of those labels or awards is what truly matters. For them, giving back to the community that helped raise the star quarterback remains priority No. 1.
“I just want to show that Battle is still a great school and something that can be built up,” Goolsby said. “Battle High School has always been looked at as lower, but I love Battle’s culture. Everything is different, and something or someone is always thriving.”
Goolsby remains a humble, even-keeled guy. He is known as one of the leaders of the Battle football team and always works to meet new people and give back to the community that has given him so much.
“Football means everything to me. It’s given me everything and taken nothing,” he said. “From new friends to meeting people I’ve never talked to, it’s made me develop a passion to get everything out of it I can.”
That passion also stems from a childhood full of sports and getting out in his community. “Baby KD” — as he was dubbed by many friends — played for a plethora of teams growing up, including against the Bradley Beal Elite AAU basketball program. He even competed on little league football teams on which “Baby Cam Newton” — another nickname — played alongside guys like Helias quarterback Drew Miller and Hallsville offensive lineman Jayden Walters.
The Notorious Team
Probably the biggest impact that Goolsby’s family has had on the local area, however, is through a basketball program that was started just for him.
“He was on a basketball team that was not very good, and I’m like, ‘He’s not playing for that team,’” Justin’s father, Tyree Goolsby, explained, “‘I can do our team better than that.’ So it was a bunch of football guys that all got together to play, and we made our basketball team.”
Tyree started and currently manages an AAU travel basketball program called TNT (The Notorious Team). While it began as a team made up of Justin and some of his friends, it has expanded to have 12 teams and roughly 120 kids as a part of the program.
The main goal of the program, Tyree said, is to give kids a chance.
“This program provides kids opportunities to get looked at by colleges, kids that may have not been able to due to financial constraints,” Tyree said. “Over time, what has happened is so many people are interested in the type of basketball and things we provide. They come from St. Louis, they come from Kansas City, they come from Moberly, etc. All these top-level basketball players, they come to us. And so with that we provide them with scholarships and opportunities.”
While basketball is the main focus of the program, there is so much more to TNT. Tyree and his players participate in “TNT Clean Up Columbia” as well as a program called “TNT Need to Read,” where players go into schools and read to students.
The program pairs high-level basketball with providing opportunities for kids that they otherwise may not be able to have. Justin also referees TNT games for younger kids every weekend, giving back to the program that provided him with a true start in basketball.
Family life
Through TNT and Battle boys basketball (Tyree is an assistant coach), Justin and his father have developed a tightknit bond that is apparent to everyone they meet.
“Oh, we definitely had some ups and downs because dad has a high accountability threshold,” Tyree said with a laugh. “But, you know, I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say that he taught me just as much as I taught him. I always tell my wife, he’s me, but he’s me times 10. He has everything that I didn’t have. He brings people in and is charismatic and energetic, and he truly cares about people.”
TNT is just one example of the strong familial bond and influence the Goolsby family has.
“I wanna be family-oriented even when I leave for college,” Justin said. “I would love to stay home, but it just depends on what works best. I’m a family guy; I don’t wanna just leave them behind when I go to college.”
And in the Goolsby family, academics reign supreme. While Justin experiences plenty of success in the classroom, one major accomplishment still remains.
“In our family, the most important thing for us is education,” Tyree said. “My wife and I both have college degrees, so that’s something that we are setting as a standard for all of our kids.”
Justin is on track to meet that standard. While sports are still in the picture, Justin emphasized that he just wants to find the right fit for him, no matter if athletics are involved or not.
“That’s what I’m really looking for, is the school that best fits me,” Justin said. “First academically, and then with sports.”
Goolsby aims to study kinesiology in sports medicine in college, with an end goal of becoming a physical therapist.
“After my ACL tear, I got to see what physical therapy looked like, and I really liked it,” Justin said. “I really liked the social aspect, the rehabilitation aspect. I fell in love with everything about the body and working on that.”
The career choice makes sense given Justin’s injury history. From an ACL and meniscus tear in eighth grade to appendicitis to even pulling a TV onto his face and knocking out most of his teeth as a little kid, Justin has experienced plenty of injuries and long recovery processes.
“He got stitches. And so when he was smiling, all his teeth from here to here (pointing to five teeth on the top row) were gone and his lip would be hanging,” Tyree explained regarding the TV story. “And so we went to get his lip cut, cause it just kept hanging. When he came out of surgery, by the time we got to the car to drive away, he had already taken all the stitches out. Like, he’s just sitting there and everything’s just fine.”
Justin’s parents and him both agree that he has a high pain tolerance. However, that was just one factor of what made him a rare kid.
“He was an avid messy eater as a kid, you know. And so, you know, we would just try to get him to sit down and eat, like, organized with a spoon and fork,” Tyree said. “But we got to where he would mess up every day and we had to go ‘OK. We’re gonna try this today.’”
For Justin’s mother, Tiffany, she has a similarly embarrassing story about Justin.
“I think one of my favorite stories of him is when he was little, about like 2 or 3,” Tiffany explained. ... “Every time someone played a Three 6 Mafia song, he would just dance. I mean, it was just his jam. We used to just play it over and over. Every time you look and his eyes get real big and he would just dance, dance, dance. It was so cute.”
While Tyree handled most of Justin’s coaching and sports life when he was younger, Tiffany was there for everything else.
“He was like a mama’s boy and just really, really needy as a kid,” Tiffany said. “Not so much now, but as a kid, he was very needy. He just wanted to be around mom always, so I used to take him everywhere.”
Battle impact
The mama’s boy, messy eater and former Three 6 Mafia super-fan (Justin says he no longer really listens to them) grew into a person who truly enjoys giving back to kids who were just like him.
“He’s really patient with kids,” Tiffany said. “He’s a Battle Buddy (Battle’s high school-elementary mentorship program). And we have this one little kid that just runs around crazy, but he’s crazy about Justin. He just always takes time with them and is very nurturing.”
Justin meets with his Battle Buddy biweekly during school and gives them one-on-one support in the classroom. He also works as a teacher’s assistant for local elementary school teachers, helping out with schools that still have staff shortages because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Justin sees a part of himself in every kid that grows up in the Battle community, and he wants them to have the same opportunities and support that he was able to have.
On the field, Justin’s final season is coming to a close. His senior night against Rock Bridge was met with plenty of cheers and tears from family, friends and coaches alike. The Spartans lost a hard-fought battle 48-35 to the Bruins.
“In my senior year, I feel like a lot of guys trust in me to go in and do the work, and I feel like they really follow behind me now,” Justin said. “I can go out there and lean on those guys, and I can trust them and they can trust me, which makes the game really fun. And then you start to develop relationships with those guys, you just build friendships off the field, and they can understand you.”
With two games remaining in the regular season before postseason play begins, Justin and the Spartans still have hopes of making one last playoff run.
After he bids goodbye to the field that he spent countless hours and racked up thousands of yards on, Justin will move on to basketball season. While still unsure on whether or not basketball will play a factor in his future, Justin will still get one last ride as a Spartans player. That will include one more senior night, one more season of being coached by his father and another goodbye to a program he has been a part of for so long.
A student-athlete future
While all of the sports goodbyes are well and good, Justin and his family are primarily focused on one thing: him getting his diploma at the end of this school year. After that, the future is wide open.
“This past summer, recruiting really picked up,” Justin said. “I might get an offer I might love as soon as numbers start coming out and schools tell me what majors I can get into. It kinda just depends. I might commit after football season, might after basketball season. It just depends what works for me and my family at that point, ’cause we want to see what school is best for me.”
Justin and his family believe that he has what it takes to compete in football or basketball at a high level. He already holds scholarship offers from Lincoln, Culver-Stockton and William Jewell and has been in contact with plenty of other schools across the NCAA landscape.
But the star quarterback has a different reason for wanting to play sports in college.
“And, what he’s always said to us is like, ‘Mom, I just want to get my college paid for,’” Tiffany said. “He wants to go to the medical field and do physical therapy, so he’s hoping that he can get five years wrapped up into his deal where he can graduate and then do a master’s or a graduate assistant program.”
For Justin, football is not a be-all and end-all. If it works for his life, then he’ll keep playing.
“My goal for football is to play at a high level for as long as I can; when I’m done, I’ll be done,” Justin said. “If it takes me to the pros, it takes me to the pros. If it takes me through college, then it takes me through college. As long as I’m still enjoying the sport, I’m still going to play. I’m thriving right now, I’m feeling good.”
For now, Justin will focus on enjoying his last months of high school, giving back to the place that got him to this point both on and off the field.
Justin and the Spartans play Jefferson City (3-4, 2-3 Central Missouri Activities Conference) on the road Friday night for their final CMAC game of the season.
While the Battle community will lose one of its shining stars to graduation in the spring, the future remains bright.
Thanks to the legacy Justin leaves behind and the work his family continues to do in the community, there are sure to be plenty more Justin Goolsbys to come out of Columbia.