Columbia’s high school girls golf programs see a lot of each other on the course every year. From local matches to faraway tournaments and postseason contests, Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle tend to be in the same place more often than not.
On Monday at Lake of the Woods Golf Course, the three teams broke new ground by combining their senior night celebrations for the first time.
“I just thought this year, it kind of makes sense for this to be something that we all celebrate together,” Rock Bridge coach Melissa Coil said. “It’s not just a celebration of my five’s last night, it’s a celebration of this class’s last night.”
Coil, who is in her 15th year with the Bruins, first floated the combination idea to Hickman coach Shawn Deaver, who took charge of the Kewpies for the first time this season. Battle had no seniors on its roster this year, but Coil said the Spartans are on board to participate in combined senior nights in the future.
Rock Bridge defeated its crosstown rivals in Monday’s match, played under hot, sunny conditions at Lake of the Woods. Bruin senior Maddie Orr posted the top individual score, a 36 on the nine-hole, par-35 course, and her team’s score of 160 bested Battle’s 196 and Hickman’s 217.
Monday’s occasion had extra meaning for Orr and her four teammates. The group of five golfers, all seniors, have been friends for years and have played together since their freshman year. Regular season matches are typically played in teams of five, but this was the first time that Orr, Lexi Piecko, Caroline Schade, Greta Scheidt and Sydney Willingham all competed in the same event for the varsity squad.
“I was really excited for it,” Orr said. “It’s crazy to think how far we’ve come.”
Orr was first introduced to golf at a young age, but it was her friends who led her to fully buy into the sport once she reached high school.
“My dad got me into golf when I was super little, and it was really boring, so I quit,” Orr said. “Then, all my friends are playing again, and I was like, ‘Oh, this will be fun, I’ll try it up again.’ We all took group lessons together, and now we’re here.”
All three teams gathered on the patio behind the Lake of the Woods clubhouse following the match for the senior day festivities. Bouquets and goodie bags were exchanged as each coach said a few words about their graduating players. Deaver, in particular, recognized the improvement of Zoe Potter, who picked up the sport for the first time this year.
“Last year, they only had five or six girls on the team, and so some of the girls who were coming back to play started recruiting girls,” Deaver said after the ceremony. “Zoe was friends with (senior Emma Meyer), and decided to come, and stuck it out. The improvement she made from start to finish has been unbelievable.”
Potter, who competed with Hickman’s JV squad for much of the season, shot a 65 on Monday. Meyer and fellow senior Hallie Lewis led the Kewpies with scores of 50 and 52, respectively.
The three schools will all compete in the Capital City invitational in New Bloomfield later this week to wrap up the regular season. Postseason action is set to begin with the District tournament Monday.