Glasgow boys basketball fell to St. Elizabeth 60-52 in its MSHSAA Class 1 semifinals matchup Thursday at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield.
With 1:57 left on the clock, senior Edris Hamilton gave Glasgow a route back into the game. After a steal by junior Ryan Graves, Hamilton knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the St. Elizabeth lead to five.
But the Yellowjackets could not put together a defensive stop and their quest for a state title ended.
St. Elizabeth started hot, finishing the first quarter with a 16-6 lead over the Yellowjackets. Glasgow had no answers for the Hornets — St. Elizabeth held the lead from the opening basket to the final buzzer.
A big reason for the Hornets’ victory came from the free-throw line. The team shot 18 of 24 from the stripe, while Glasgow went6-of-10 from the line.
Hamilton led the Yellowjackets in scoring with 20 points and three 3-pointers. Junior Jordan Fuemmeler followed Hamilton in scoring. He finished with 16 points, shooting 7 of 19 from the floor and knocking in 2-of-3 free throws.
Glasgow will next compete against Jefferson (Conception) and South Nodaway in the MSHSAA Class 1 State third-place game at 10 a.m. Friday at the Hammons Student Center in Springfield.
Reporter and writer for the Columbia Missourian, contact me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu