Glasgow boys basketball fell to St. Elizabeth 60-52 in its MSHSAA Class 1 semifinals matchup Thursday at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield.

With 1:57 left on the clock, senior Edris Hamilton gave Glasgow a route back into the game. After a steal by junior Ryan Graves, Hamilton knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the St. Elizabeth lead to five.

Reporter and writer for the Columbia Missourian, contact me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu

