Glasgow boys basketball fell to Jefferson (Conception) 81-45 in the MSHSAA Class 1 third-place game Friday at the Hammonds Center in Springfield.
In their first matchup since 2003, the Yellowjackets mustered only 45 points, their second-lowest scoring output of the season. After trailing by 16 at halftime, the Yellowjackets were outscored 37-17 in the second half, shooting 30% from the field.
The Eagles controlled the game after jumping to an early 8-0 lead and never trailed. They shot 51.7% from the field while holding the Yellowjackets to just 39.5%. Jefferson came into the game allowing 41.7 points per game. The Eagles' defense forced 21 Glasgow turnovers and came away with 13 steals.
On the offensive end, Jefferson seniors Memphis Bliley and Matthew Jermain combined for 46 of the Eagles’ 81 points, shooting 58.6% with 11 3-pointers combined. Junior Alex Mattson was the lead distributor for the Eagles, tallying 10 assists to match the Yellowjackets' total. Jefferson finished with 21 assists as a team.
Junior Jordan Feummeler led the way for the Yellowjackets, scoring 17 of the team’s 45 points. He scored 11 in the second half and notched two assists and three steals in the game.
Glasgow claims fourth place in the Class 1 State Tournament after winning the District 10 tournament last month.
Salisbury boys basketball heads to Class 2 finals with against Hartville
Salisbury boys basketball advanced to the MSHSAA Class 2 finals with a 46-34 win over Hartville Friday at the Hammonds Center in Springfield.
In a defensive showdown — featuring two teams who allowed less than 45 points a game during the regular season — Salisbury's Cooper Francis paved the way down the stretch for the Panthers. Francis's 22 points were a game-high for both sides, as he shot 4-for-9 from the field and was a perfect 13-13 from the line.
The Panthers jumped out to an early lead, going on a 10-0 run to end the first quarter. After being down 22-10 with four minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half, the Eagles responded with their own 10-0 run to cut it down to two.
In the fourth quarter, Salisbury took over defensively, allowing eight points while scoring 20 on the other end.
The free-throw line played a crucial role in the contest, with the Panthers besting the Eagles 18-5 from the charity stripe, including 14 in the second half.
Salisbury returns at 6 p.m. Saturday for the Class 2 state championship against Principia.
Jefferson City boys basketball heads to first final four since 2004.
Jefferson City boys basketball defeated Hillcrest in the MSHSAA Class 5 quarterfinal matchup 60-56 at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.
Looking to earn their first trip to the semi finals since 2004, the Jays did just that in an overtime victory. After leading 27-19 at the half, however, the Jays could not hold its lead heading into the fourth as Hillcrest pulled ahead 35-34.
The final frame was a back-and-forth contest that saw Hillcrest ahead 48-46 with 11.6 seconds remaining. Jefferson City's Cole Heller hit a game-tying layup with 3.4 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime.
In overtime, the Jays took control and built a five-point lead,capped off by a Jordan Martin dunk with just over a minute left. The Jays held the lead and clinched their semifinals berth.
Jefferson City plays Class 5 District 3 champion Ladue Horton Watkins in the Class 5 semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday, March 17, in Springfield.
Tipton girls basketball advances to Class 2 finals
Tipton girls basketball advanced to the MSHSAA Class 2 finals after dominating Norwood 55-30 at the Hammonds Center in Springfield.
After a stale first quarter that finished with a 4-0 Cardinals lead, Tipton outscored the Lady Pirates by 14 to lead 24-6 at halftime. Tipton continued to pressure Norwood until the final buzzer sounded.
Tipton will look to win a state championship 8 p.m. on Saturday, as it will face off against the top-seeded Bishop LeBlond at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield. The Cardinals suffered their only defeat this season to the Golden Eagles in January.