Camdenton only needed to beat Glendale, which entered their matchup Friday in Camdenton with a 5-3 record, to complete an undefeated regular season.
But the game ended in overtime with a Falcons win, handing the Lakers their first loss with a score of 37-35.
The first half was a shootout, resulting in a 29-22 score with Camdenton on top. Camdenton's senior quarterback Bear Shore started off hot with just under 200 yards passing and four total touchdowns in the first half alone. Shore frequently went looking for senior wide receiver Hayes Hulett, who finished up his first half with three receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Camdenton contained the Glendale's star senior quarterback Cole Feuerbacher, holding him to just 82 yards rushing and picking off two of his 19 pass attempts.
The Falcons took flight in the second half while Shore and his offense struggled. After Shore saved a pick six with a nice tackle, the Camdenton defense came up with a huge goal-line stand that led to a 98-yard Lakers drive. The drive resulted in a chance for Camdenton to win the game with an 18-yard field goal, but Glendale got through the line to block the kick and send the game into overtime.
Glendale started out overtime on offense taking back-to-back sacks. Feuerbacher then showed off his arm and converted a third and 21, dropping a 25-yard pass in the bucket of his receiver for a touchdown. Glendale tacked on the two-point conversion to make it 37-29.
Getting the ball back, Camdenton's Kam Durnin rushed out of the wildcat and punched it in for six to give the Lakers a chance to send the game to double overtime. However, Durnin got stopped at the one-yard line on the two-point conversion, ending the game and the Lakers' perfect season.
Camdenton now looks to the playoffs. Despite the loss, the Lakers maintained a first-round bye.