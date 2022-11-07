Hallsville got revenge on Centralia with a 22-8 victory over the Panthers on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 7 semifinals. Hallsville has now defeated Centralia in a district semifinal two years in a row.

Hallsville running back Harrison Fowler ran 38 times for 135 yards and a touchdown to help spur the offense, but it was quarterback Brayden Matheney — who filled in for normal starter Colton Nichols — who surprised for Hallsville, continuing his impressive postseason .

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter fall 2022, Studying sports journalism. Reach me at jdkzfd@umsystem.edu

  • Journalist, 2022 Mid-Missouri High School Football Reporter; 573-616-9035

Recommended for you