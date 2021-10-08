It was the best 34 seconds of A.J. Austene's football career.
In those waning seconds of the fourth quarter Friday, the Hallsville wide receiver caught two passes from quarterback Tyger Cobb, including a 16-yard touchdown completion, to lead the team to a 56-51 victory over Blair Oaks.
"My mind was going crazy," Austene said of his nerves during the winning drive. "I had faith in my quarterback and my o-line to block and give him time; Tyger just throws it up, and I gotta do the rest."
Falcons senior Cadon Garber punched in a 6-yard touchdown for the first score of the night.
Hallsville fired back quickly with a 40-yard rushing touchdown from senior running back Trenton Hobbs.
Both defenses were unable to stop their opponents' ground game, and before long the scoreboard took on the look of a basketball shootout.
After taking three more trips to the end zone in the second quarter, Hallsville led the Falcons 28-21 at halftime.
The second half showcased the athleticism of two elite quarterbacks. Cobb and Falcons quarterback Dylan Hair led their teams in rushing yards, with more than 250 and 150, respectively.
As the third quarter wore on, the Hallsville offense began to lose steam, which Cobb attributed to many of his teammates playing on both sides of the ball throughout the night.
"Our guys are dog tired," Cobb said.
The Falcons defense capitalized on the Hallsville fatigue by forcing a few stops, which opened up the offense to diversify its play selection.
A Falcons victory seemed within reach after a 64-yard scoring drive expanded their lead to nine in the fourth quarter.
But memories of last year's defeat to the Falcons were all too fresh in Hallsville's mind. The team wasn't done.
A clutch 4-yard touchdown by Cobb gave Hallsville a spark of hope.
After its special teams couldn't recover an onside kick, the Hallsville defense forced a stop as the Falcons failed to convert on fourth-and-1.
Hallsville got the ball back with 34 seconds to play, and even though coach Justin Conyers admitted "we didn't even get lined up right," his team still sealed the deal.
Conyers praised his team's victory, especially because "we did it with class; we did it with physicality."
While disappointed with the final score, Falcons coach Ted LePage was proud of his team's effort.
"We played well enough to win," LePage said. "We gotta put a smile on our face and go back to work."
Hallsville (6-0) faces California next week. The Falcons (5-2) take on Southern Boone.