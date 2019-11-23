Until 2019, the Hallsville Indians football team had never played in a district championship or a state quarterfinal game. This season changed that, but the town of 1,551 will have to wait ‘til next year for a crack at the next step — the state semifinals.
“It’s almost surreal that it’s over,” said senior quarterback Jake Ashburn. “It hasn’t really hit me yet.”
There were two dominating themes in Hallsville’s 22-7 loss on Saturday: a struggling offense and an inability to stop Clark County running back Caleb Lapsley.
Clark County’s defense stifled the hometown Indians all game, holding Hallsville scoreless until the fourth quarter. It seemed as if Clark County, also the Indians, knew every Hallsville play before the ball was snapped, resulting in five punts and three turnovers on downs. The visiting Indians were not confused by Hallsville head coach Justin Conyers’ college-style run-pass option offense, holding Hallsville to just four third-down conversions.
“We knew we had to slow down the quarterback play because he had been playing really well, make him second guess reads and things like that,” said Clark County coach Ethan Allen. “We were able to wrap up and make plays when we needed to today.”
“They were well prepared,” Conyers said. “We just didn’t have an answer to counter how well prepared they were.”
Lapsley was unquestionably Clark County’s finest player Saturday. The senior ran all over a Hallsville defense that had only allowed 14.4 points per game this season. It comes as no surprise that Lapsley was as successful as he was, though. He won the state Class 2 100-meter-dash as a junior last spring, and finished second as a sophomore in 2018. Shouldering most of the Indians’ touches, the senior proved elusive all game, including a breakaway 73-yard touchdown in the third quarter, which Conyers called a backbreaker.
“With that kid making that big run, I thought that was kind of the changing point in the game and you definitely could feel all of the momentum going their way at that point,” Conyers said.
Despite the heartbreaking loss, Conyers, who is in his first season at Hallsville after six years at Battle, wasn’t unhappy with his team. Hallsville finished its season with a 10-3 record after going 3-7 last year and ducking out of the district playoffs in the first round.
“Today with all the adversity that they faced, they never quit, they didn’t hang their heads, they fought to the very end and that’s probably the thing that I’m most proud about,” Conyers said.
Conyers was especially sentimental about the athletes who played their last game on Saturday.
“The 16 seniors and the foundation that they built for the Hallsville football program is never going to be forgotten,” he said.
This is the second time in three years that Clark County has made the state semifinals. The Indians will play Ava next Saturday on the road.Supervising editor is Michael Knisley.