Hallsville football flip-flopped over the course of 24 hours, canceling its Friday matchup with Versailles due to a COVID-19 spike, only to reschedule a game with Palmyra later in the day.
Hallsville and Palmyra's opponents (Versailles and Macon) both had COVID-19 concerns, so they are now playing each other tonight at 7:30 p.m. https://t.co/a7v1qDIwvw— Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) September 11, 2020
Hallsville initially canceled its matchup with Versailles on Thursday evening after a surge in active cases in the Morgan County School District.
Meanwhile, Palmyra was originally scheduled to host Macon, who also canceled the Friday matchup because of COVID-19 concerns. Around 3 p.m. Friday, Hallsville announced it would make the trip to Palmyra to play.
The Versailles cancellation marked the second varsity football game in Boone County to be canceled due to coronavirus, with Centralia canceling its matchup with Mexico just hours before kickoff two weeks ago.