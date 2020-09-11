Hallsville football flip-flopped over the course of 24 hours, canceling its Friday matchup with Versailles due to a COVID-19 spike, only to reschedule a game with Palmyra later in the day.

Hallsville initially canceled its matchup with Versailles on Thursday evening after a surge in active cases in the Morgan County School District.

Meanwhile, Palmyra was originally scheduled to host Macon, who also canceled the Friday matchup because of COVID-19 concerns. Around 3 p.m. Friday, Hallsville announced it would make the trip to Palmyra to play.

The Versailles cancellation marked the second varsity football game in Boone County to be canceled due to coronavirus, with Centralia canceling its matchup with Mexico just hours before kickoff two weeks ago.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.