Hallsville defeated Orchard Farm in the MSHSAA Class 4 sectional round by a final score of 59-55.
Hallsville trailed by four points heading into the fourth quarter and by as many as eight, but rallied from behind to take a 56-55 lead with just under two minutes to play.
The Lady Indians would not allow Orchard Farm to find the basket again, winning by four.
Hallsville (22-7) will advance to the state quarterfinals to take on John Burroughs at 1:00 p.m. Saturday.
Mexico's undefeated season lives on against St. Charles West
The Mexico boys basketball team defeated St. Charles West 61-48 to advance in the Class 4 state tournament.
Mexico (28-0) came out of the gates fast with a 9-0 run to open the game. St Charles West settled in defensively and finished the opening quarter with a score of 15-10 Mexico.
After trading buckets through the early minutes of the second quarter, Mexico began to find its rhythm on both the offensive and defensive ends to take a double-digit lead into the halftime break with the score 29-16.
St. Charles West went to a full-court press in the second half that Mexico was able to break on multiple occasions to extend its lead to 21 in the third quarter. Costly turnovers allowed St. Charles West to cut the lead to 44-30 heading into the fourth.
A St. Charles West 3-pointer forced Mexico to call timeout with 5:53 remaining in the game and the Bulldogs leading by 11.
Mexico would take over the game from then on, forcing St. Charles West to start intentionally fouling with just over a minute to play and never letting the lead get within single digits.
The Bulldogs advance to take on top-ranked Vashon at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the state quarterfinals.