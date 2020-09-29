Hallsville vs. Southern Boone football canceled
Hallsville’s game scheduled for Friday against Southern Boone has been canceled.
The cancellation was due to COVID-19 concerns from Southern Boone, per reports. Hallsville is trying to find a new opponent.
Hallsville already changed opponents for its game Sept. 11 after Versailles backed out because of COVID-19, playing Palmyra instead.
This isn’t the first case this week of a mid-Missouri football team having its game sidetracked by the pandemic. Battle’s game against Smith-Cotton was called off , but it will face Moberly.
— Wilson Moore