Hallsville vs. Southern Boone football canceled

Hallsville’s game scheduled for Friday against Southern Boone has been canceled.

The cancellation was due to COVID-19 concerns from Southern Boone, per reports. Hallsville is trying to find a new opponent.

Hallsville already changed opponents for its game Sept. 11 after Versailles backed out because of COVID-19, playing Palmyra instead.

This isn’t the first case this week of a mid-Missouri football team having its game sidetracked by the pandemic. Battle’s game against Smith-Cotton was called off , but it will face Moberly.

— Wilson Moore

  • Sports reporter, fall 2020. Studying print and digital sports journalism. Reach me at wdm79h@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

