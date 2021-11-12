Hallsville's undefeated crusade came to an end Friday night.
Bowling Green handed Hallsville its first loss, 42-30 in the Class 2 District 6 final.
With some uncharacteristic turnovers, incomplete passes and costly penalties, Hallsville's offense lacked its marquee sharpness.
"We just turned the ball over in key situations, that you cannot do versus this team," Hallsville coach Justin Conyers said.
Trailing 28-16 in the third quarter, Hallsville (10-1) had an opportunity to generate momentum after recovering a Bobcat fumble, but a fumble of its own stymied its spark. This turnover proved costly because the Bobcats (11-0) responded with a 12-yard touchdown that put Hallsville down 20 points.
"You get down three scores and you're trying to run the football still, you know, it makes it tough," Conyers said.
Cold, windy conditions and an injury to wide receiver AJ Austene forced Conyers' run-heavy strategy.
Bowling Green threatened Hallsville's perfect season from its opening drive. Less than three minutes into the game, Bobcat running back Marcus Starks rushed for a 41-yard touchdown.
After Hallsville's shaky first drive, Trenton Hobbs found the endzone with a 4-yard rushing touchdown at the end of the first quarter. Another touchdown by Tyger Cobb cut Hallsville's deficit to eight in the second quarter, its tightest of the game. But a hard hit knocked the ball out of Cobb's hand, setting the Bobcats up for an easy 16-yard scoring drive to close the half ahead 28-16.
After the third-quarter fumble bonanza, Cobb punctured holes in the Bobcats' defensive line, with a 2-yard touchdown reception by linebacker Xavier Stinson closing out the quarter.
The purple and camouflage-clad home crowd caught a glimpse of hope after a touchdown by Cobb tightened the lead to 12 points with four and a half minutes left in the game. But Hallsville failed to recover its onside kick, and Bowling Green running backs Cooper Kiel and Charlie Bowen drained the remaining time on the clock.
Bowling Green coach Joe Chinn said it "feels pretty good" to defeat an undefeated team. Bowling Green faces Lafayette County next Saturday in the Class 2 state quarterfinals.
Despite saying he was "disappointed" by his team's loss, Conyers reflected warmly on his team's season. The coach said he "really enjoyed" his seniors
With Cobb, Austene and Hobbs graduating, Hallsville's offense will have some deep holes, especially at quarterback, but Conyers is still hopeful for next season.
Overall, Hallsville's season was marked by close matchups, thrilling finishes and record-setting seniors.
"This has been one of my funnest (seasons) I ever coached," Conyers said.