Bowling Green dominated Hallsville in the Class 2 District 7 final, securing a 57-8 win Friday in Bowling Green. The Bobcats showed a fast-paced offense with relentless efficiency, while their defense made Hallsville's offense stagnant throughout the game.
Running back Marcus Starks scored four total touchdowns — three rushing and one receiving — for the Bobcats as part of his 200-plus-yard performance. Quarterback Dylan Dalton wasn’t asked to do much, making only three passing attempts, however, all three were caught for touchdowns, and he ended with 152 passing yards. Dalton also ran the ball four times, logging 45 yards and a touchdown as the offense rolled to a 50-0 lead at halftime.