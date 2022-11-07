Hallsville got revenge on Centralia with a 22-8 victory over the Panthers on Friday in the Class 2 District 7 semifinals. Hallsville has now defeated Centralia in a district semifinal two years in a row.
Hallsville running back Harrison Fowler ran 38 times for 135 yards and a touchdown to help spur the offense, but it was quarterback Brayden Matheney — who filled in for normal starter Colton Nichols — who surprised for Hallsville, continuing his impressive postseason .
Matheney threw two touchdowns and made impressive passes all night long, including strikes that went for 37 and 43 yards to set Hallsville up for scoring opportunities.
The Panthers defense had a decent showing, but the offense wasn’t able to find a rhythm the entire game; a 49-yard pass to receiver Jesse Caballero was its only score.
Hallsville (6-5) tries for a district championship at 7 p.m. Friday against undefeated Bowling Green in Bowling Green.
Boonville knocks off Mexico
Boonville got a 27-13 win against Mexico with the help of clutch red zone defense in the Class 3 District 5 semifinals.
Pirates quarterback Colby Caton had another impressive outing, starting with two quick touchdown passes to give Boonville a 13-0 lead. However, the Bulldogs fought back and tied the game before halftime.
The second half was where the Pirates’ red zone defense came up big, securing three stops to hold Mexico scoreless in the final 24 minutes. Caton accounted for two more touchdowns — one passing and one rushing — in the second half, putting his total at four on the night to lead the Pirates to the district championship game.
The Pirates (7-4) travel to face top-seeded Moberly at 7 p.m. Friday in Moberly for the district crown. The Spartans are coming off a thrilling 21-20 victory against Southern Boone.
Jefferson City outshines Kirksville
A rainy second half at Adkins Stadium was just what Jefferson City needed to beat Kirksville 43-21 Friday night in the Class 4 District 5 semifinals.
After deferring the coin toss, Jefferson City held a 19-14 advantage and the next possession going into halftime. Once the rain started falling, the Jays stuck to the script and relied on their run game like they have all season.
Five Jefferson City players rushed for at least 50 yards, with three of them breaking triple digits. Senior Rodney Wilson led the way with 197 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries. Juniors Jacob Wilson and Kantrell Jordan rushed for two touchdowns each, combining for 230 total rushing yards. Seniors Zane Wings and Ethan Garnett also contributed to the blowout, as Wings went for 101 yards on nine carries and Garnett added 52 rushing yards and a touchdown.
The Jays (6-4) fly into the district final against Hannibal (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in Hannibal. Jefferson City’s five-man-rushing attack will have to outpace Hannibal star running back Aneyas Williams. The Jays lost to the Pirates 53-28 at home in Week 2.