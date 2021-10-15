A slippery grass field covered in mud was the stage for a dominant Hallsville performance Friday night.
Propelled by a strong rushing game and a defense that captured four interceptions, Hallsville defeated California 46-6.
Hallsville head coach Justin Conyers said the wet conditions were "actually in our favor a little bit," because his team had prepared on a practice field that was "way worse."
When Conyers' quarterback Tyger Cobb told him throwing the waterlogged football felt like trying to "pull a shotgun," Conyers was forced to alter his gameplan a little. Luckily for Conyers, his running backs were happy to help out.
Hallsville visited the endzone twice in the first quarter, and, despite a Pinto interception, Hallsville's defense kept its opponents scoreless.
In the second quarter, California responded to a 9-yard touchdown by Hallsville running back Harrison Fowler with its only score of the game — a short rushing touchdown by Calen Kruger.
Unfazed, Cobb punched in a response, lengthening Hallsville's lead to 32-6 at the half.
The second half continued to prove why Hallsville is, thus far, impossible to beat. The defense forced two interceptions, and the offense scored twice to cap off a lopsided game.
California head coach Seth Womack didn't see his team's loss as a reason to hang their heads.
"We stayed true to who we were," Womack said. "Our kids are gonna fight."
Hallsville (7-0) closes out the regular season next week at Boonville, while the Pintos (5-3) host Southern Boone.