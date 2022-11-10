Hallsville stunned quite a few people after defeating second-seeded Centralia on Friday to advance to the Class 2 District 7 championship.
Even more people were stunned by the fashion of the victory — Hallsville held Centralia to just eight points in the blowout.
If you asked Hallsville coach Justin Conyers, however, he would tell you that he was confident in his guys from the kickoff.
"I really do believe that confidence is there defensively now," Conyers said.
There were questions at the start of the season about how good Hallsville would be coming off a strong 10-1 performance last year that saw it fall just short of a district championship. Sixteen seniors graduated in May, and the main question was how Hallsville would replace those players.
A Week 1 trouncing of Palmyra seemed to put those questions to rest, but then Hallsville dropped back-to-back games against the Centralia and Boonville. A shaky regular season saw Hallsville sitting at 4-5, with those question marks looking larger than before, particularly on the defensive end, where it gave up 31.2 points per game over those nine games.
"What we didn't see was the fact that we were going to have the struggles defensively," Conyers said. "Trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together, to make it right, to where it needs to be."
Despite the inconsistencies it showed in the regular season, Hallsville has surrendered a combined eight points over two playoff games, including a shutout victory against Palmyra in the district quarterfinals.
"Anybody that's listened to me speak, you hear me talk about it all the time. It's not about how you're playing football in Weeks 1, 2 and 3," Conyers said "It's how you're playing ... in Weeks 8, 9, and 10.
"It took us to Weeks 10 and 11 to get it figured out, but I feel like right now, where we are, I'm extremely pleased going into this game."
The opponent is none other than undefeated Bowling Green, the team that defeated Hallsville last season to win the district crown. This season, the Bobcats are putting up an astounding 70.5 points per contest while allowing just 7.7 on the defensive side. This game will be the ultimate battle for Hallsville's defense.
For Conyers, he says the most important thing has to be matching the level of intensity and physicality that the Bobcats bring each week.
"Can we line up and be the team I know we can be and not get punched in the mouth? And if we do get punched in the mouth, can we punch back?" Conyers said.
Offensively, Conyers credited his senior offensive lineman and made it known that without them, they wouldn't be nearly as effective on offense as they have been. He also praised the skill players around the offensive line for stepping up this season and combining to create a successful group.
Two of those players essential to the offense are quarterbacks Colton Nichols and Brayden Matheney. Nichols did his damage on the ground in the regular season, rushing for well over 1,000 yards. An injury to Nichols forced Matheney into the starting role for the past two weeks, and he has responded well, with 280 yards passing, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 76.7% completion percentage in two games.
The different play styles of both quarterbacks have created a potential dynamic duo between the two, as both are healthy for this Friday's game. Nichols will start, according to Conyers, but he plans on getting both guys involved during the contest to give the Bobcats more complex looks.
Nichols is more than excited to play postseason football after missing the past two weeks.
"I haven't played in a while, so I'll be ready to play, ready to hit someone," Nichols said. "It's going to be a hard-fought game, but I think we're ready."
Conyers concurs.
"I know that we're going to give it everything we have and we're playing our best football to date right now."
Highway 5 championship
Both undefeated at the time, powerhouses Lebanon and Camdenton squared off Oct. 14 to settle the season’s Highway 5 rivalry. Although the Lakers won 45-28, that was only a preview for Friday's Class 5 District 5 championship.
The Lakers were on top of the world after swarming the Yellow Jackets and taking the top seed in the district a couple weeks ago. After a surprise two-point loss in overtime to Glendale to finish the season, Camdenton prepares for an intense 48 minutes to try to clinch a district title for coach Jeff Shore in his final season.
The Lakers pounded Rolla 42-6 last week and look for more impressive play off the back of senior quarterback Bear Shore. Shore has thrown for 1,832 yards and 23 touchdowns, adding 664 yards on the ground and 15 rushing touchdowns.
Lebanon isn’t afraid of Camdenton though. The Yellow Jackets got the better of the Lakers last season, beating them twice and knocking them out of the playoffs. Senior running back Cade Muscia has exploded this season for 1,529 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets' defense has also been impressive, allowing only 16 points per game.
Lebanon (10-1) will take the trip down Highway 5 to face Camdenton (9-1) in what will be a passionate and intense night.
Battle of the birds
Cole Camp (9-2) visits Lincoln (10-1) on Friday in a surprising Class 1 District 5 championship game. These teams are not new to each other though.
Since 2015, Lincoln has flown past the Blue Birds, possessing a 10-1 record against Cole Camp in that time. That includes the 38-34 win in Cole Camp earlier this season. The Cardinals are 3-1 against the Blue Birds in the playoffs, where the two will face each other for a fifth consecutive season come Friday.
Cole Camp was rolling to start the season before falling 38-34 to Lincoln and getting blown out 36-0 by Adrian the following week. Coach Jeff Shearer accredited a change in the game plan as to why the team had such an off week. In the three games since that week, the Blue Birds have outscored opponents 157-48.
Lincoln has grown stronger each week, outscoring opponents by 300 total points on the season. A 27-14 Week 2 blunder against Tipton is the only blemish on its schedule.
The two familiar faces will square off in Lincoln for a district title and plenty of bragging rights.
Other championships around mid-Missouri
Class 2 District 2: St. Francis Borgia (7-4) vs. Blair Oaks (10-0)
Class 3 District 5: Boonville (7-4) vs. Moberly (5-5)
Class 3 District 6: Osage (7-3) vs. Reeds Spring (8-2)
Class 4 District 5: Jefferson City (6-4) vs. Hannibal (8-2)
Class 5 District 4: Helias (9-2) vs. Timberland (8-3)