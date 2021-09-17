Hallsville beat Eldon 34-20 at home Friday night.
Hallsville got off to a great start against Eldon with a 53-yard touchdown from senior quarterback Tyger Cobb. Cobb also had a 73-yard touchdown run in the first half to give Hallsville a 14-point lead over the Mustangs.
Cobb finished the game with five total touchdowns, including a pass to A.J. Austene. Hallsville head coach Justin Conyers said Cobb “continues to impress” as he distributes the ball very well.
On the other side of the ball, Hallsville did a good job keeping Eldon’s offense out of the end zone in the first half. Eldon’s offense rebounded from a six-point opening half with two touchdowns from running back Bryce Veach in the second half.
Conyers said that despite facing a tough offense, the Hallsville “defense played really well tonight”.
Hallsville (4-0) will look to stay undefeated as it travels to face Osage (2-2). Eldon (2-2) will host Southern Boone (1-3) next week as it looks to rebound from this loss.