Hallsville's Colton Nichols took the helm at quarterback Friday night, proving himself as a confident new offensive leader while defeating Palmyra 58-20.

Nichols scored seven touchdowns, and he led the team with 387 offensive yards. His favorite rush came in the 4th quarter as he spun out of multiple tackles near the end zone and then finished his drive with a 9-yard rushing touchdown.

