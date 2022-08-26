Hallsville's Colton Nichols took the helm at quarterback Friday night, proving himself as a confident new offensive leader while defeating Palmyra 58-20.
Nichols scored seven touchdowns, and he led the team with 387 offensive yards. His favorite rush came in the 4th quarter as he spun out of multiple tackles near the end zone and then finished his drive with a 9-yard rushing touchdown.
"That was pretty cool," Nichols admitted of his rushing tricks.
Hallsville head coach Justin Conyers was impressed by Nichols' poise in his first career varsity start at quarterback.
"He executed our offense pretty flawlessly," Conyers said.
Conyers' offense struck early, scoring twice in the first quarter with rushing touchdowns by Nichols and Gauge Harbison.
Conyers commended his veteran offensive line for his team's roaring success.
"Our offensive line is our heart and soul right now," Conyers said.
Palmyra's offense couldn't seem to find that same success despite an early 24-yard touchdown reception to Ethan Redd, his first of two touchdown receptions on the night.
The second quarter featured limited offensive rhythm until the Panthers' quarterback Marty Smyser III rushed for a 2-yard touchdown. Smyser continued to puncture holes into Hallsville's offense throughout the night, ending with 104 rushing yards, but the Panther's inability to develop a consistent passing game stymied their chances at victory.
Hallsville continued to show off in the second half with a 47-yard touchdown run by Nichols and a 17-yard touchdown reception by Isaac Stinson lighting up the scoreboard in the third quarter.
After rebuilding his roster in the offseason, Conyers expressed pride for his team's first performance, but he's mindful of taking his success one game at a time.
"The big thing is not being satisfied with who we are today, but trying to grow to be better tomorrow," Conyers said.
Hallsville (1-0) faces Centralia next week, while Palmyra (0-1) takes on Bowling Green.