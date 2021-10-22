When this season began, Hallsville quarterback Tyger Cobb didn't expect his team go 9-0. Hallsville made that a reality with its 36-30 victory over Boonville on Friday night.
Through the roughly 15 years that Hallsville has sponsored football, it never won a conference championship. But Friday's win made it happen.
“I’m excited to get a banner hung and be a part of that 2021 class that did it,” Cobb said.
However, that banner wasn’t won without a fight.
As the clock ticked past the six-minute mark in the fourth quarter, Hallsville had a shaky four-point lead with Boonville approaching scoring position.
Everything changed when AJ Austene intercepted a pass from Colby Caton. It wouldn’t take long for Cobb to find the end zone on a 37-yard rush.
Cobb was also the first to put six points up on the board for the night. Capitalizing on an early personal foul from Boonville that saved Hallsville from a fourth-and-2 scenario on the 30-yard line, Cobb took advantage by making a few short runs to bring it in for Hallsville. He scored four of the five touchdowns scored for Hallsville.
Boonville responded early. After stopping Hallsville’s two-point conversion, Caton opened the Pirates’ first drive of the night with a 46-yard pass to Dakota Troost. McKee rammed it in from the 3-yard line to finish the drive with a TD. After the two-point conversion, Boonville took the 8-6 lead heading into the second quarter.
From there, the teams fought back and forth throughout the night. It was closely contested until the final whistle with Boonville’s DaWan Lomax scoring within the final two minutes.
“We faced some tough opponents, so for our boys to be able to play the way they did for four quarters every single week, I’m super proud,” Hallsville coach Justin Conyers said.
Next week, Hallsville will get to enjoy some time off. As for Boonville (7-2), coach Greg Hough said he’d rather have his guys experience this loss now than in the district playoffs. The Pirates look ahead to their matchup against Fulton on Friday.