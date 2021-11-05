As the clock wound down in the fourth quarter, Hallsville quarterback Tyger Cobb secured the lead with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Centralia had 54 seconds to spring an upset.
But the Panthers' comeback was foiled when Hallsville's Landyn Sievers intercepted a pass by quarterback Beau Gordon. Hallsville survived, defeating Centralia 38-36 in the Class 2 District 6 semifinals.
The game's self-described underdogs, Centralia matched each Hallsville score in the first half. Hallsville began the night with a dominant rushing drive ending in a 2-yard touchdown run by Cobb, and the Panthers responded with a 27-yard rushing touchdown.
"Centralia came to play tonight," Hallsville coach Justin Conyers said. "One heck of an effort by those kids."
The stadium's atmosphere electrified after Centralia's defense forced two consecutive Hallsville punts in the second quarter. The Panthers offense took advantage of Hallsville's stunted momentum by scoring two TDs, including a 1-yard touchdown run by Gordon, who led his team in rushing yards.
For the first time this season, Hallsville trailed at halftime 22-16. Conyers told his team to reset and refocus during the break.
"You could feel the tension in the locker room," Conyers said.
A third quarter 13-yard rushing touchdown by Centralia's Kyden Wilkerson increased the Panthers' lead to 16, its largest of the game.
But with its season on the line, Hallsville's offense established a consistent ground game. Cobb's 55-yard rushing touchdown tightened the score to 28-24 before the eventual game-winning drive.
Hallsville's defense held Centralia to a single fourth quarter score, and Sievers' interception eventually sealed the deal.
"Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time moments," Conyers said.
Centralia coach Tyler Forseesaid he "couldn't be prouder" of the way his team ended its season.
"(Hallsville) just made one more play than we ended up making, and it cost us the game," Forsee said. "That's the game of football."
Hallsville (10-0) faces No. 2 seed Bowling Green in the district final next week.