Southern Boone fell in its homecoming game to Hallsville 46-6.
Hallsville (5-0) came out swinging in the first quarter. On the first drive of the game, Hallsville's Harrison Fowler scored on a 54-yard touchdown run. Then, Trenton Hobbs scored on a 35-yard run and Hallsville quarterback Tyger Cobb delivered a touchdown pass to receiver Ayden Lampkins.
Cobb had four touchdowns on the night, two rushing and two passing. He scored on back-to-back long touchdowns, runs of 55 and 60 yards. . He threw a touchdown to wide receiver AJ Austene.
Hallsville scored all 46 of its points in the first half.
The Eagles struggled with turnovers and could not seem to find a rhythm and move the ball.
Southern Boone's first and only touchdown came in the fourth quarter thanks to running back Teller Mange on a 1-yard touchdown run.
Hallsville has a big game next week against Blair Oaks.
"We know that Blair Oaks is a good team and have a great program but we will be ready," Hallsville coach Justin Conyers said. "Something we have to implement into our game plan is defending the vertical pass. That is what makes their offense so good so we have to be able to defend that."