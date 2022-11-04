Third-seeded Hallsville upset second-seeded Centralia on its home field 22-8 in the Class 2 District 7 semifinals Friday. Hallsville has defeated the Panthers in the semifinal in back to back seasons.
Centralia beat Hallsville in the regular season by 12 points, but Hallsville avenged its loss Friday by ending the Panthers’ season. Hallsville running back Harrison Fowler was out with an injury in the previous matchup, but made himself known throughout Friday's contest.
Fowler scored one touchdown and two two-point conversions over the course of the game. He ran for 135 yards on 38 carries that helped contribute to the other two touchdowns for Hallsville.
An unexpected star of Hallsville’s offense was backup quarterback Brayden Matheney. He has shown up and made big plays throughout the postseason, filling in for starting quarterback Colton Nichols, who has been injured the past two games.
Matheney ran the offense effectively, being consistent with his passes and using Fowler when needed. Matheney threw his first touchdown pass to Ayden Lampkins for a 14-yard score. His second touchdown pass was a 13-yard dime to Landyn Sievers.
Matheney further contributed to Hallsville’s momentum with 43-yard and 37-yard passes to Lampkins. Hallsville’s offense was on a roll that Centralia could not stop, with Matheney passing on a dot and his receivers outworking the defense.
The Panthers' offense lacked its normal chemistry throughout most of the competition but gave Hallsville a run for its money after a 49-yard touchdown pass from Cullen Bennett to Jesse Caballero.
Hallsville continues its postseason in the district championship game against Bowling Green next Friday. Hallsville will attempt to get revenge after losing to the Bobcats in the district championship last season.