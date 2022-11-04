Third-seeded Hallsville upset second-seeded Centralia on its home field 22-8 in the Class 2 District 7 semifinals Friday. Hallsville has defeated the Panthers in the semifinal in back to back seasons.

Centralia beat Hallsville in the regular season by 12 points, but Hallsville avenged its loss Friday by ending the Panthers’ season. Hallsville running back Harrison Fowler was out with an injury in the previous matchup, but made himself known throughout Friday's contest.

