The air was cold but spirits were warm in Kingdom City for the Class 2 District 5 final between North Callaway (7-3) and Hallsville (7-4). Attendance was unlimited, and both sets of stands were completely filled with bundled, cheering fans.
Hallsville dominated on both sides of the ball and won 36-14. North Callaway's defense could not contain the Indians' run or passing attack. Sophomore running back Harrison Fowler scored once in the first quarter and helped his team work its way down the field and use up clock.
Junior quarterback Tyger Cobb was poised in the pocket, throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Ryan Roberts and multiple 20-yard-plus passes to junior receiver AJ Austene. Cobb also ran for three touchdowns of his own and proved his versatility. He made the big plays that win games and had few mistakes, throwing just one interception early in the third quarter.
The Indians' defense held North Calloway to one score in each half. The Thunderbirds struggled to convert in the red zone and turned the ball over four times. Hallsville coach Justin Conyers credits the fumble recovery at the end of the second quarter with changing the momentum of the game.
"I think the fumble down here at the end of the first half when they had the chance to tie the ball game at 16 was key," Conyers said.
Hallsville was relentless in the second half, outscoring North Callaway 20-6. Its defense suffered occasional penalties like pass interferences, false starts and horse collars, but the Indians still held the line and forced turnovers at crucial points.
"The big thing for us getting the victory tonight was going to be physicality," Conyers said. "And I think they matched our physicality in the first half really well. At halftime, I challenged our guys to be more physical than that other football team, and I think we got that done."
Conyers said his team has faced plenty of adversity this season after graduating 16 seniors last year and dealing with COVID-19. Heading into the district final, the Indians still needed to prove themselves, he said.
“It’s very emotional for us, a lot of people wrote us off,” Conyers said. “For us to battle through all the adversity we’ve faced with COVID-19 and everything going on, and being the No.1 seed and still having to go and travel on the road in order to do this, and then to win in the fashion we did tonight, I couldn’t be more proud.”
Hallsville played like a powerhouse, and North Callaway could not respond. Conyers said he and his team will enjoy the win but quickly refocus and scout their next opponent.
"It's going to be an emotional rollercoaster this weekend," Conyers said. "But when we get back in there Monday morning, we'll evaluate the film and move onto whoever we play for the quarterfinal game."
Hallsville will advance to the MSHSAA Class 2 quarterfinals and face Palmyra (11-0) Friday at 7 p.m.