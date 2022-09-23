From the opening kickoff, Mexico struggled to keep up with Hannibal, as the Pirates found the end zone four times in a 49-8 victory.
The 9th-ranked Pirates are led by star junior running back Aneyas Williams.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
From the opening kickoff, Mexico struggled to keep up with Hannibal, as the Pirates found the end zone four times in a 49-8 victory.
The 9th-ranked Pirates are led by star junior running back Aneyas Williams.
Williams, who is currently ranked as a 4-star recruit on 24/7 Sports, has 20 scholarship offers, including Missouri and seven other Southeastern Conference schools.
Senior running back Markahl Humphrey also had a big night for the Pirates, combining for six touchdowns in the first half. Humphrey also received an offer from Missouri.
The Pirates (3-2) face Kirksville on the road Friday at 7 p.m.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.