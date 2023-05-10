For the second consecutive season, John Harre found himself in a position with Toltonboys tennis’ season on the line, and for the second season in a row, he prevailed.
Harre sealed the Trailblazers’ second straight MSHSAA Class 1 District 7 championship Wednesday, defeating Kirksville’s No. 5 Max Walker in two sets. His final point sent Tolton’s players leaping over the short fence at Cosmo Park.
“It means a lot for the team,” Harre said. “We’re a family. We rely on each other (and) we’ve got each other’s backs.”
Harre found himself in a similar position last season in the sectionals against Duchesne, in which he battled for a tiebreaker victory to send his team on to the quarterfinals.
This time around, he didn’t need a third set to prolong Tolton’s season. After falling behind 3-0 in the first set, Harre battled back for a 7-5, 6-4 win.
“John can handle the pressure,” Tolton coach Tricia Vogt said. “Whenever you’re the last one on the court, everybody is cheering for you. You know you’re waiting for that fifth point, but John can handle it better than most.”
Harre’s finishing touch capped a 5-4 victory for the Trailblazers, who finished with two doubles victories as well as three singles wins. No. 1 Brady Farnan was among the victors in both singles and doubles, coasting through the competition.
Farnan drew a rematch against Kirksville‘s No. 1 Gavin Pike and dominated after losing the first point in both sets. The junior picked up 6-1 and 6-2 wins after playing closer in the individuals districts match against Pike, where he won 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday.
“It’s a lot easier playing someone a second time, so I knew what I needed to do,” Farnan said. “I knew where I needed to attack, and I adjusted quicker this time.”
Farnan, who is the lone singles player advancing to the individual state tournament, also competed in a doubles competition with No. 2 Steven Becvar. The pair began the day for Tolton with a clear 8-0 win, showing little signs of weakness along the way.
Becvar showcased his talent next to Farnan with a mixture of forehand and backhand shots that caught Pike and Turner Peterson off guard.
“I was telling (Becvar) before that we just need to win the first two games and then we’ll be fine,” Farnan said. “I was so proud of him.”
Becvar dropped his singles match to Kirksville’s No. 2 Timothy Cason, joining No. 4 Luke Knollmeyer and No. 6 Jacob Tipton in the singles-round loss column. Harre and Will Putnam also suffered a defeat in the third doubles match.
On the winning side, No. 3 Matt Jagger dominated en route to a 6-0, 6-1 singles victory over Wesley Martin. Jagger, the lone freshman on the varsity squad, also teamed up with Knollmeyer to win a decisive doubles match.
“Matt has been a great addition to the team,” Harre said. “He’s also a lefty, so playing each other is always fun. Throughout that first set, especially when he was still playing, we were complimenting each other.”
Jagger’s singles victory put Tolton within one win of a district championship at the time, but the losses from Knollmeyer and Tipton helped to align the stars for Tolton once again.
One season ago, in the district championship against Moberly, the Trailblazers also found themselves in a 4-4 draw with one competitor remaining.
In that contest, Farnan was the one to seal a victory and clinch Tolton’s first-ever district championship.
“It was probably more stressful than watching (Harre),” Farnan said. “I knew everyone was watching me and I wanted to do well, but at the same time, I just remembered everything I’ve worked for.”
Tolton’s path to a second consecutive included a few bounce-back performances after shaky starts. Resilience, according to Vogt, is a trait that the Trailblazers do not lack.
Harre, in particular, showcased that trend in his first set, where a three-game disadvantage eventually transitioned to a 7-5 win. The junior, who is a second-year player, credited his ability to take the game one set and one point at a time.
“Those are our best memories of high school, the comebacks,” Vogt said. “(Harre’s) a real fighter and all of them are. A lot of them are soccer players, and they just go for every shot.”
Tolton’s fight toward its first Final Four berth in school history will begin May 15 against Class 1 District 6 champion North Point, which knocked off Mexico 5-2. The Trailblazers are looking to avenge last season’s quarterfinals exit to the Missouri Military Academy.
“We have unfinished business from last year,” Harre said.