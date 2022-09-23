Salisbury quarterback Ryan Binder's tremendous season stalled Friday as the Panthers lost to Harrisburg 14-12.
Binder came into this game with over 1,000 passing yards this season, but couldn't overcome the Bulldogs as the Panthers (3-2) suffered their second loss of the season.
Salisbury started off slow, struggling to see offensive snaps in the first quarter. On the other side, Harrisburg senior Anthony Alecia found the end zone to put the Bulldogs up 8-0 after a successful two-point conversion by Austin Darwent. At halftime, Alecia was crowned homecoming king.
Eli Jackson scored a touchdown late in the first half, putting Salisbury's first points on the board.
The second half saw the Panthers run the ball more, but Harrisburg was able to force turnovers, including an interception by Brayden Ott near the endzone with Salisbury threatening.
Salisbury coach Oren Magruder was surprised at Harrisburg’s pass defense.
“I thought we would be able to do more through the air, but they really slowed us down,” Magruder said.
Later, Salisbury intercepted the ball, and Binder scored with just over two minutes left in the game. But after Daniel White couldn't convert the two-point conversion, the Panthers fell just short of their comeback.
Harrisburg improved to 4-1 after the homecoming victory and moved into first place in the Lewis & Clark Conference.
Harrisburg goes on the road to face Ash Grove at 7 p.m. Friday.
Salisbury hosts Marceline at 7 p.m. Friday.