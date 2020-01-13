Harrisburg High School student Lily Callahan will have her signing ceremony Tuesday for a college sports scholarship not frequently seen — eventing.
Callahan is committing to Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky, where she’ll have two spots on the university's varsity eventing team.
Eventing is an equestrian sport that includes cross country riding, dressage, and show jumping.
Transylvania University’s website describes the sport as an “equestrian triathlon.”
Callahan won't be alone when she heads to college this fall. She plans to bring two of her horses with her: Moose, whose show name is Royal Crest Granite Permission, and Pistol, whose show name is The Phantom Pistol.
The rider said she is thankful for the support she’s received from her high school. Callahan will be honored at the school's winter basketball banquet, as well as with her signing ceremony, said Doug Fessler, the atheletic and activities director of Harrisburg High School.
Callahan has been riding practically all her life, since she got her first pony, Cookie Dough, at age five.
“Ever since I was little I dreamed of being a horse trainer,” Callahan said.