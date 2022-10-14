Harrisburg won the Lewis and Clark Conference in a 30-24 win against Fayette on Friday.

After Harrisburg failed to convert a 4th and 16, Fayette took over on its own 23-yard line with 53 seconds left in the game. The Fayette offense made it to the Bulldogs' 15-yard line with a 45-yard throw from quarterback Ben Wells to wide receiver Chase Allen-Jackman with 2.6 seconds left. However, the Falcons could not snap the ball before time ran out.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you