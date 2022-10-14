Harrisburg won the Lewis and Clark Conference in a 30-24 win against Fayette on Friday.
After Harrisburg failed to convert a 4th and 16, Fayette took over on its own 23-yard line with 53 seconds left in the game. The Fayette offense made it to the Bulldogs' 15-yard line with a 45-yard throw from quarterback Ben Wells to wide receiver Chase Allen-Jackman with 2.6 seconds left. However, the Falcons could not snap the ball before time ran out.
“I am just grateful that the clock ran out," said Harrisburg coach Steve Hopkins. "I don’t want to guess what would have happened."
Despite the Fayette offense coming close to tying the game, Hopkins was very proud of the defense holding the Fayette offense to three touchdowns. The fourth Fayette touchdown was a kickoff return by Jackman at the start of the second half.
The Bulldogs' defense stopped the Falcons' offense on fourth down four times throughout the game. One of these fourth down stops came earlier in the fourth quarter as the Falcons tried take the lead, but linebacker Anthony Alicea tipped the ball out of bounds to give his offense great field position.
In comparison, the Harrisburg offense scored four touchdowns throughout the game. Three touchdowns were passing touchdowns from quarterback Trace Combs to wide receiver Hunter Cole, and a one-yard touchdown run by Combs early in the game.
“He threw the ball well, their receivers ran good routes,” said Fayette coach Mike Thompson.
However, Thompson believed that his defense had some opportunities to make a play on the ball that could have helped his team win.
“We had a couple of balls go through our hands that were interceptions, that would have changed everything,” said Thompson.
Fayette (5-3) travels to Tolton (6-2) for its final game of the regular season, and Harrisburg (6-2) travels to play Scotland County (1-7).