Harrisburg defeated Salisbury 54-16 on homecoming weekend.
Harrisburg’s offense was strong throughout the game, with a combination of players making notable efforts. Senior quarterback Tanner Lanes threw five touchdown passes, three of which were caught by senior Jace Carr.
Salisbury’s senior quarterback Grant Biere made several plays for the Panthers’ offense including: running the ball into the end zone for the team's first touchdown and passing the ball to junior Tyson Parker for a rush into the end zone.
Junior Austin Darwent caught 75-yard and a 40-yard passes accounting for the Bulldogs' other two touchdowns. After a close victory last week, Harrisburg coach Steven Hopkins was pleased to see the team come together and improve on their performance.
“(Milan) was a challenge, but they made us better, and our kids were able to learn from the mistakes we made,” Hopkins said. “Feeling like we could battle from adversity was a big deal.”
The Bulldogs and the Panthers will be back in action Friday. Harrisburg plays Westran High School and Salisbury plays Carrollton High School.