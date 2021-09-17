Harrisburg's dominant quarterback and lockdown defense overpowered Westran for a 44-14 victory on the road.
Harrisburg moves to 4-0 on the season while Westran is now 2-2.
"We had a great mix of throwing the ball and running it," Bulldogs head coach Steve Hopkins said. "We started out running the ball great and that opened up the passing game later on."
The Bulldogs came out hot with three touchdowns in the first quarter. They tacked on a touchdown in each of the three following quarters. On the other side of the field, a solid defensive line served as a wall against the Hornets' offense.
Bulldogs senior quarterback Tanner Lanes threw for four touchdowns and rushed for one, proving his dominance is not limited to the Bulldogs' turf. Junior receivers Austin Darwent and Braden Wyatt each caught touchdowns in the game. Sophomore running back Hayven Samuels opened the scoring with a short rushing touchdown in the first.
The Hornets' two touchdowns came on rushes from senior quarterback Derrick Merritt and senior running back Quinn Massey.
Harrisburg heads to Sweet Springs as Westran travels to Fayette for their games next week, both at 7 p.m.