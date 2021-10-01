Harrisburg returned home this week after a couple of big road wins and continued to take care of business, defeating Russellville 46-6 on Friday night.
The Bulldogs got going and didn’t stop, scoring four touchdowns in the first half and going 4 for 4 on 2-point conversion attempts. Harrisburg wasn’t afraid to spread the ball around either, with four different players finding the back of the end zone for each of its first four touchdowns.
“That’s when we’re at our best,” Harrisburg coach Steve Hopkins said of the balance in the offense. “We have good running backs and good wide receivers. We don’t want to have to rely on only one player.”
Junior wide receiver Anthony Alicea scored both a rushing and receiving touchdown in the game, the only Bulldog to score multiple times. It was his first full contest after missing the first four games with injury and playing in a limited role last week, Hopkins said.
With the win tonight, Harrisburg remains undefeated at 6-0 and will head back on the road to face Fayette on Friday. Russellville fell to 1-4 and will host Paris for Week 7.