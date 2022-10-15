 Skip to main content
Friday Night Sights | 10.14.2022

Hear the Mighty Roar

Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents Friday Night Sights — the electric atmosphere of Friday night football.

Rock Bridge senior Cordelia Weber leans her sousaphone over her father, Joe Weber's, face on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. After high school, Weber wants to go to school to be a lawyer.
Mexico’s Zach Williams, left, and Tucker Hutchison warm up with the defense on Friday at Dr. Larry K. Noel Stadium in Moberly. Mexico lost to Moberly 28-14.
Hickman fans watch on as the Rock Bridge student section celebrates an interception on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Towards the second half of the game, many Rock Bridge students came over to the Hickman stands to playfully taunt their Kewpie friends.
Moberly High School cheerleaders wait on the sidelines with children participating in the Moberly Spartan Cheer clinic on Friday at Moberly High School in Moberly. During half time, the children, alongside the Moberly cheer squad, performed a choreographed cheer routine.
Laquisha Brown, left, and Anthony Sidney cheer on the Spartans on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Brown and Sidney came to the game to support their family member Chris Brown.
Moberly senior Hunter Boots stands on the sidelines on Friday at Dr. Larry K. Noel Stadium in Moberly. The Spartans face off against Jefferson City High School on Oct. 21.
Battle running back Taylor Mays lies on the field injured on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Battle next plays at Hannibal on Oct. 21.
Drum major Allison Schooley conducts the Rock Bridge band on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The Rock Bridge marching band placed first at the 2021 Champion of Champions Marching Festival.
Senior Caroline Ma, right, and her escort Allison Schooley react as Ma is announced Rock Bridge’s 2022 Homecoming Queen on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Ma and Schooley are the marching band's drum majors.
Harrisburg receiver Austin Darwent breaks a tackle on Friday at Fayette High School in Fayette. The Bulldogs ran down the clock in the final quarter to squeak out a 30-24 victory.
Rock Bridge sophomore Brady Davidson fights off Hickman defenders Ryan Reno, left, and Darian Kemp on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge led 21-0 at halftime.
Mya Martinez, left, and assistant cheer coach Sydnee Anderson watch the overtime coin toss on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. After trailing in the first half, the Spartans tied the game forcing overtime.
Harrisburg senior Austin Darwent embraces his mother, Amanda Darwent, after winning the game on Oct.14, 2022, at Fayette High School in Fayette. Darwent achieved his goal of beating the rival Fayette Falcons during his senior season.
  • Photojournalism Masters student. Current photo editor and occasional photographer for the Missourian. Reach me at eludn5@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720

  • I'm the Director of Photography. The staff photographers, videographers, photo editors and designers help your stories come to life. We're always looking for photo stories and documentary ideas. Email me and follow us on Instagram: comissourian

  • Photo editor, fall 2022 Studying photo and documentary journalism Reach me at mammft@missouri.edu.

  • I am a staff photographer at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying photojournalism and documentary at the MU's School of Journalism with a minor in sociology and a certificate in sustainability. Reach me at: abusby@mail.missouri.edu.

