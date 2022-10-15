Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents Friday Night Sights — the electric atmosphere of Friday night football.
Hear the Mighty Roar
- By Missourian Staff
-
-
-
Elizabeth Underwood
Photojournalism Masters student. Current photo editor and occasional photographer for the Missourian. Reach me at eludn5@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
-
-
Peter Kamp
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
-
-
Brian Kratzer
I'm the Director of Photography. The staff photographers, videographers, photo editors and designers help your stories come to life. We're always looking for photo stories and documentary ideas. Email me and follow us on Instagram: comissourian
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
-
-
Madison McMillen
Photo editor, fall 2022 Studying photo and documentary journalism Reach me at mammft@missouri.edu.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
-
-
Anastasia Busby
I am a staff photographer at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying photojournalism and documentary at the MU's School of Journalism with a minor in sociology and a certificate in sustainability. Reach me at: abusby@mail.missouri.edu.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
-