After starting the season with two wins in its opening seven games, Helias baseball’s season ended with a 2-1 loss to Willard in the state quarterfinals.
Cooper Wilken got the start for the Tigers and he delivered. He pitched seven innings and allowed two hits, allowing just one run. Willard jumped on Helias starter Sam Wyrick early in the bottom of the first, but it did not score again until the fourth.
That was all the Tigers needed to hold off Helias as Wyrick struck out the final batter in the seventh to seal the win.
Willard will take on Festus in the state semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday at US Ballpark in Ozark.