Helias boys basketball loses state title game, girls take third

SPRINGFIELD — Helias boys basketball’s magical late-season run ended Saturday.
The Crusaders fell 72-53 to Webster Groves in the MSHSAA Class 5 championship game. The Statesmen’s length, defense and presence down low proved to be too much for Helias.
Although a disappointing finish, the Crusaders capped off the most impressive season in program history as the first Helias team to ever play in the state title game.
“I thought we competed,” coach Joe Rothweiler said. “We scrapped, we fought, we kept our composure for the most part. … I’m just really proud of my guys and the fight they showed right up until the final buzzer.”
While the Crusaders left it all on the floor, the Statesmen did the same — and more.
Webster Groves’ front court duo in Iziah Purvey and Calvin Lang kept Helias from few second chances on offense, combining for 18 boards. The duo also kept smothering the paint, forcing the Crusaders to get creative in their ball movement.
But the Statesmen’s suffocating defense left the Crusaders with more questions than answers.
Webster Groves (24-8) held Helias (18-14) to 18-of-49 shooting, including 15 turnovers. The Crusaders were forced to take multiple awkward jumpers.
The same story occurred on the other end of the floor, as the Statesmen’s length and array of ball handlers made it difficult for Helias to defend. As a team, Webster Groves shot 49.1% from the floor.
“It’s a nightmare trying to defend those guys,” Rothweiler said with a laugh. “They made everything difficult for us.”
With the Statesman excelling on both ends, the Crusaders found themselves down 20 points late in the second quarter.
But Helias never let its foot of the gas. The Crusaders came with a different type of energy in the second half — most notably in the fourth quarter.
Down by as much as 28, Helias was able to claw itself back into a 15-point game in the final hundred seconds. The Crusaders’ star duo of Desmond White and Malcolm Davis led the charge, pushing the pace and diving on the floor for any loose ball. White finished with a game-high 27 points, while Davis had 12.
But Helias had dug itself too deep in a hole to make the game any closer, and Webster Groves was crowned state champions.
“They never quit,” Rothweiler said. “They never quit when we were 9-12, and they never quit when we were down six last night. And even in the fourth quarter (against Webster Groves) they didn’t quit either — they just ran into a buzzsaw in Webster Groves and they played a hell of a game, you have to give them credit.”
“Emotions are kind of low right now,” senior guard Scott Haslag said. “High too because we got second, but also low because this was the last chance we got to play together as a team.”
Nonetheless, Haslag lauded his team’s phenomenal run throughout the season. The Crusaders were 9-12 on Feb. 7, finishing the season winning nine of its last 11 games.
“I loved the growth we had over the course of the season,” Haslag said. “We’ve really grown together as brothers.”
“It’s tough right now,” Rothweiler said. “But we’re a proud, proud group.”
Girls team takes third overall
Helias girls basketball beat St. James 51-40 in the MSHSAA Class 4 third-place game.
Gabrielle Bax and Adalyn Koelling led the Crusaders with 24 and 16 points, respectively.
Helias’ reputable defense held the Tigers in check, with no St. James (25-7) player scoring in double figures.
The Crusaders finish the year at 23-8, with a young team and promising future to look forward to.