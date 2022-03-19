 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Helias boys basketball loses state title game, girls take third

Helias boys basketball loses state title game, girls take third

SPRINGFIELD — Helias boys basketball’s magical late-season run ended Saturday.

The Crusaders fell 72-53 to Webster Groves in the MSHSAA Class 5 championship game. The Statesmen’s length, defense and presence down low proved to be too much for Helias.

Although a disappointing finish, the Crusaders capped off the most impressive season in program history as the first Helias team to ever play in the state title game.

Scott Haslag looks to pass the ball

Scott Haslag looks to pass the ball during the Class 5 championship game Saturday at JQH Arena in Springfield. This was the Crusaders’ first time reaching the boys state final, and a win would have been the school’s first basketball championship trophy in program history.

“I thought we competed,” coach Joe Rothweiler said. “We scrapped, we fought, we kept our composure for the most part. … I’m just really proud of my guys and the fight they showed right up until the final buzzer.”

While the Crusaders left it all on the floor, the Statesmen did the same — and more.

Webster Groves’ front court duo in Iziah Purvey and Calvin Lang kept Helias from few second chances on offense, combining for 18 boards. The duo also kept smothering the paint, forcing the Crusaders to get creative in their ball movement.

Ethan Chartrand shoots the ball

Ethan Chartrand shoots the ball on Saturday at JQH Arena in Springfield. Webster Groves’s defense held Helias to 18-49 shooting, including 15 turnovers.

But the Statesmen’s suffocating defense left the Crusaders with more questions than answers.

Webster Groves (24-8) held Helias (18-14) to 18-of-49 shooting, including 15 turnovers. The Crusaders were forced to take multiple awkward jumpers.

Desmond White tries to shoot the ball

Desmond White tries to shoot the ball on Saturday at JQH Arena in Springfield. White racked up 27 points for the Crusaders, including four 3-pointers.

The same story occurred on the other end of the floor, as the Statesmen’s length and array of ball handlers made it difficult for Helias to defend. As a team, Webster Groves shot 49.1% from the floor.

“It’s a nightmare trying to defend those guys,” Rothweiler said with a laugh. “They made everything difficult for us.”

With the Statesman excelling on both ends, the Crusaders found themselves down 20 points late in the second quarter.

Malcolm Davis dribbles the ball

Malcolm Davis dribbles the ball on Saturday at JQH Arena in Springfield. The Crusaders trailed the Webster Grove Statesmen 34-11 at half.

But Helias never let its foot of the gas. The Crusaders came with a different type of energy in the second half — most notably in the fourth quarter.

Down by as much as 28, Helias was able to claw itself back into a 15-point game in the final hundred seconds. The Crusaders’ star duo of Desmond White and Malcolm Davis led the charge, pushing the pace and diving on the floor for any loose ball. White finished with a game-high 27 points, while Davis had 12.

Jacob Rembecki looks at the ball

Jacob Rembecki looks at the ball Saturday at JQH Arena in Springfield. Rembecki made two successful free throws during the game against Webster Groves.

But Helias had dug itself too deep in a hole to make the game any closer, and Webster Groves was crowned state champions.

“They never quit,” Rothweiler said. “They never quit when we were 9-12, and they never quit when we were down six last night. And even in the fourth quarter (against Webster Groves) they didn’t quit either — they just ran into a buzzsaw in Webster Groves and they played a hell of a game, you have to give them credit.”

Trey Bexten, right, hugs a teammate

Trey Bexten, right, hugs a teammate on Saturday at JQH Arena in Springfield. The Crusaders were down by as many as 28 points during the state final.

“Emotions are kind of low right now,” senior guard Scott Haslag said. “High too because we got second, but also low because this was the last chance we got to play together as a team.”

Nonetheless, Haslag lauded his team’s phenomenal run throughout the season. The Crusaders were 9-12 on Feb. 7, finishing the season winning nine of its last 11 games.

“I loved the growth we had over the course of the season,” Haslag said. “We’ve really grown together as brothers.”

“It’s tough right now,” Rothweiler said. “But we’re a proud, proud group.”

Iziah Purvey raises the state trophy

Iziah Purvey raises the state trophy on Saturday at JQH Arena in Springfield. Purvey was one of the starters for Webster Grove.

Girls team takes third overall

Helias girls basketball beat St. James 51-40 in the MSHSAA Class 4 third-place game.

Gabrielle Bax and Adalyn Koelling led the Crusaders with 24 and 16 points, respectively.

Helias’ reputable defense held the Tigers in check, with no St. James (25-7) player scoring in double figures.

The Crusaders finish the year at 23-8, with a young team and promising future to look forward to.

Webster Grove celebrates after beating Helias

Webster Grove celebrates after beating Helias on Saturday at JQH Arena in Springfield. Webster Groves beat Helias 72-53.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Editor/reporter for the Missourian sports desk. Reach me at langsconor@gmail.com or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant director of photography (ADOP) at Vox Magazine. Previously ADOP, photo editor, staff photographer, reporter at the Columbia Missourian. Reach me at madiwinfield@mail.missouri.edu or at @madiwinfield on Instagram and Twitter.

Recommended for you