Helias boys basketball upsets Springfield Catholic to advance to state title game

SPRINGFIELD — Loud. Intense. Chippy. High-emotion.
These are just a few words to describe the atmosphere at JQH Arena for the Helias boys basketball team’s 53-50 semifinal win against Springfield Catholic. Despite multiple lead changes, chippy play and high-level basketball from the Fightin’ Irish, the Crusaders still prevailed.
They will dance in the MSHSAA Class 5 championship game tomorrow — Helias’ first appearance in school history.
“I don’t have much for words, honestly,” coach Joe Rothweiler said. “It was pretty fabulous to watch these guys battle and pull out a win. They just willed their way to it.”
And willed their way to it, they did.
The programs traded blows throughout the first half, playing aggressive man-to-man defense. The refs didn’t blow the whistle much , letting the two physical teams battle it out. Both Helias (18-13) and Springfield Catholic (24-7) ran a lot of pick-and-roll action to counter man coverages.
“I thought we played a great defensive battle,” Rothweiler said. “We didn’t play our best basketball, but we fought.”
But once Springfield’s Liam O’Reilly hit a buzzer-beating 3 to go up 29-27 at the half, the Fightin’ Irish ran off in celebration and the utmost confidence while Helias walked calmly to its locker room.
Business wasn’t finished yet, and the Crusaders knew it.
Helias put the clamps on even more in the second half, mostly led by the Crusaders’ star duo of Desmond White and Malcolm Davis, who combined for 35 of Helias’ 53 points. The pair set the tone on defense for the rest of their teammates, going for steals, taking turns guarding Springfield’s best perimeter player on the court and pushing the ball after forcing turnovers.
The duo’s defensive impact radiated onto Springfield star Zach Howell, who was held to 6-of-16 shooting. The Long Beach State commit finished with 25 points.
“I thought we did a good job guarding him. I think we made it tough (on him) at least,” Rothweiler said. “He got to the free-throw line more often than we wanted to, but we knew it was going to be tough to hold him to under 20.”
But perhaps the lone bright spot in the game was when White found Henry Neuenswander in the corner for a clutch 3-point shot to put Helias up 49-48 with 1:16 left.
The Fightin’ Irish never led again.
“Oh man, that was huge,” Rothweiler said in relief. “I’m glad Desmond (White) was able to find him. That goes to show our growth throughout the course of the season."
To seal the deal, Davis calmly walked to the charity stripe with five seconds left after getting fouled by Evan Mayse.
He sunk both to put the game out of reach.
“Just another day at the park,” Davis quipped.
The Crusaders then piled on top of one another once the final horn sounded, then ran and jumped into the student section.
“I’m just glad I was finally able to help do it on this one last ride,” Davis said when asked about what this win meant as a senior.
Many did not expect Helias to be here. Sitting at 9-12 in early February, the Crusaders rallied to win their last nine of 10.
“If you asked us three months ago if we had a chance, we would’ve said ‘Maybe,’” Rothweiler said. “We really started to believe it a couple weeks ago, and to see it come to fruition was just awesome.”
White credited the Crusaders’ deep playoff run to their tough early-season competition, which included the likes of Blair Oaks, Tolton and Fatima.
“I think it really prepared us for the postseason,” he said. "We played some of the top teams in the state, and win or lose we took a lesson from it.”
Helias has just one more step before completing the perfect storybook season. The Crusaders will take on Webster Groves at 4 p.m. Saturday for the state title. Helias sees the Statesmen as a challenge, but are ready to compete with them.
“We’re gonna come out and fight,” White said. “We just got to stay together; when stuff gets rough we don’t go away.”