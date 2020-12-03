In a fitting end to a unique high school football season, the Missouri State High School Athletic Association's 53rd Annual Show-Me Bowl will take place in Jefferson City instead of in Columbia.
The Class 1-5 state championship games will take place across three different venues Friday and Saturday. The Class 6 state title game was played on Nov. 28; Raymore-Peculiar beat DeSmet 23-0.
The venue change was announced in September because of "usage conflicts and availability of Memorial Stadium (Faurot Field)," according to MSHSAA. Missouri football hosts Arkansas on Saturday at Memorial Stadium after scheduling changes because of COVID-19.
Helias Catholic looks to complete a perfect season with a win over MICDS, a St. Louis day school, in the Class 4 state title game at 7 p.m. on Friday at Jefferson City High School.
The Crusaders steamrolled over their Central Missouri Activities Conference opponents and scored a total of 396 points in their nine-game regular season. Led by quarterback Jacob Weaver and running back Alex Clement, Helias has added another 152 points in four postseason games.
Blair Oaks is coming off a nine-point win over Cardinal Ritter in its state semifinal game and will play Maryville for the Class 3 state championship. The two teams met in the opening week of the season, when the Falcons won 51-8.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Jefferson City High School.
Lamar and St. Pius X (Kansas City) will play for the Class 2 title at 7 p.m. on Friday at Blair Oaks.
The Class 1 game between Windsor and Mid-Buchanan will happen at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Blair Oaks. The Class 5 championship will take place at the same time, with Jackson and Platte County playing at Helias .
Ticketing at all games will be digital, and face masks are required for entry. Games will also be available to watch for a fee on MSHSAA.tv.